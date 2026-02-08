Reader’s Corner: Lessons under torchlight on Indo-China border

Written by Brig Advitya Madan (retd)

On the morning of 2 February, I cancelled all my engagements to listen to the discussion on the Union Budget on Sansad TV. What I encountered instead was a lively debate recalling events of 31 August 2020, when four Chinese tanks, supported by infantry, moved up the track towards Rechin La. The discussion unexpectedly stirred two memories from my service years, one humorous and the other deeply instructive, both rooted in the lived experience of soldiering.

The first was a joke narrated by a battalion jawan during a barakhana after we won a mortar competition. During the Indo-Pak war, a highly motivated JCO is entrusted with defending an important forward position. He spots the enemy advancing from about 1,800 metres and prepares to bring down machine-gun fire. Though armed with clear rules of engagement, his caution, sharpened by experience, grey hair and ambition, makes him seek permission from his CO. The enemy keeps inching forward, the JCO keeps reporting their progress, but permission never comes. When the enemy finally overruns his position, a frustrated final message crackles over the radio: “Lo sir, hun tusi dushman naal gal hi kar lo.” (You can now talk to the enemy himself).