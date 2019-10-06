Lesson in protocol for Rajasthan cops who sought overnight stay for gangster Bishnoi

A team of Rajasthan Police arrived at the Model Burail jail with a request leaving the prison officials confused: the former sought to keep Lawrence Bishnoi, who is facing multiple criminal cases, in the jail for one night, without any court permission.

The jail officials had declined the request of Rajasthan Police expressing their inability to accept the custody of Bishnoi without any court orders. The straight forward denial from the side of Model Burail jail left the Rajasthan police completely baffled.

The incident happened Thursday night, when the Rajasthan Police, along with Lawrence Bishnoi, had arrived in Mohali a day before the scheduled hearing of a criminal case in a local court. Bishnoi was to be produced in the Mohali court for framing the criminal charges in connection with an assault case on Friday.

The confusion escalated when Rajasthan Police entered Chandigarh jurisdiction and demanded the security vehicle of Chandigarh police, without intimating the latter about it.

The custody of Lawrence Bishnoi was only accepted when a Rajasthan police officer obtained the permission from a local Mohali court to keep Bishnoi in the Model Burail jail.

“The Rajasthan police team arrived with Bishnoi at Burail jail all of a sudden. As per the set protocol, we can only accept the custody of any rahagir (travelling) criminal with the permission of court. But in this case, Rajasthan Police had obtained the permission neither from a Rajasthan court nor from any district court of Mohali. We declined their request and the custody of Bishnoi was only accepted when one of the Rajasthan policemen secured the permission from a duty magistrate in Mohali,” a senior jail officer said adding that Bishnoi was kept in a separate room under the police watch till the the permission was not obtained.

SSP (Mohali) Kuldeep Singh Chahal said, “It should not be an issue. When the matter came to my knowledge, I suggested to keep him in the lockup of one of the police stations in Mohali. Rajasthan Police preferred to keep him at Model Burail jail. Later, the permission was granted.”

SSP Nilambri Vijay Jagdale said that they have taken a strict note on this confusion.

“We have written a letter to Director Generals of Rajasthan and Haryana Police urging them to inform us in advance about the arrival of interstate criminals in Chandigarh,” SSP Jagdale said.

A Mohali court had framed charges against Bishnoi and two accomplices in connection with an eight-year-old assault case.