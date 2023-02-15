scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
‘Less specialist doctors, more support staff at Punjab rural health centres’

The figures reveal that against these 150 positions as many as 180 have been sanctioned and 167 actually posted.

The National Rural Health Statistics has revealed a striking imbalance in staffing methods at PHC and CHC of rural Punjab.

The health ministry, in its response to the question by Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu in Lok Sabha, said that there is a surplus of radiographers, nursing staff, laboratory technicians, pharmacists and general duty medical officers posted at these centres but acute shortage of specialists according to figures for the period up to March 31, 2022 .

The figures show that while support staff was posted in excess numbers at the PHS and CHC across the state, the paucity of specialist doctors was glaring. The shortage was also reflected in the number of Ayush doctors and specialists, which are supposed to be stationed at these centres in rural areas.

The data shows that there are 150 radiographers and who are supposed to be stationed at CHCs in rural areas in the state. The figures reveal that against these 150 positions as many as 180 have been sanctioned and 167 actually posted.

Similarly, the data for pharmacists at PHCs in Punjab shows that there are 422 required posts while 544 have been sanctioned and 427 pharmacists have been posted. The situation is the same for pharmacists in CHCs in the state where 304 have been stationed as against the required number of 150 posts. Here again the sanctioned strength is much more than required numbers at 376. As per Indian Public Health Standard (IPHS) there is a requirement of one Pharmacist per PHC and CHC.

As far as laboratory technicians go, these are held in excess numbers in CHCs in rural areas while there is a shortfall at the PHCs. As many as 326 laboratory technicians were in place in CHCs as on March 31, 2022 against the required posts of 150 even as the sanctioned strength stands at 408.

As against a total number of 600 specialists in Punjab required as per norms, there were only 151.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 02:06 IST
