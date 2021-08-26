Leopard spotted in Chandimandir Cantt area, wildlife wing alerted’

THE WILDLIFE wing of Haryana was alerted following the spotting of a leopard in Chandimandir Cantonment area in the last two days. A team of wildlife personnel headed by Deputy Chief Wildlife Warden (DCWW), Shyam Sundar Kaushik, inspected the area and found the traces of feline.

The leopard was spotted by defence personnel close to the residential localities. A brigadier-rank officer informed the PCCF, Haryana, V S Tanwar, who deputed the Panchkula wildlife team for inspection.

Sources said the inspection team observed that Chandimandir cantonment area consists of a thick forest cover, which is a perfect habitat for the wild animals. Besides, there are also water resources in the shape of small water bodies which are beneficial for the survival of wild animals. A seasonal rainy nullah also flows inside the defence area. The defence personnel were advised not to litter waste material, garbage near the residential areas. The garbage attracts stray dogs, which are considered to be favourite prey for the leopards. The tree cover inside the defence area is well-maintained.”

A team of wildlife personnel paid at least two visits to the Chandimandir area. Sources said the leopard was spotted by the defence personnel and it was also recorded in installed cameras inside the defence area.

When contacted, DCWW Shyam Sundar Kaushik said, “No untoward incident was reported due to the spotted leopard. Chandimandir cantonment area situated in Shivalik foothills shares its boundaries with Nepli forest and Khol Hai Raitan wildlife sanctuary in Morni as well as from the two sides. Wild animals, including leopards, usually travelled from one forest area to another. Our team also observed the presence of leopards in the cantonment area during inspection.”

Sources said that it was not advisable to fix cages for capturing the feline in the defence area.

A wildlife officer said, “Usually defence areas are located in isolated places full of forest cover. A similar situation arose inside Air Force Station near Barwala in Panchkula one-and-a-half years back. A leopard was spotted inside the Air Force Station area. Air Force authorities requested the wildlife wing to capture it. Subsequently, the leopard itself went outside the Air Force station towards the nearby jungle.”