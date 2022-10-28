scorecardresearch
Leopard rescued from Panchkula village, shifted to Rohtak zoo

Wildlife officials said the leopard may have strayed from the forest while marking its territory or entered the periphery of Rattewali village while chasing prey. It will soon be released into the wild.

Leopard rescued by Haryana officials from Morini hills. (Representational-file/pic)

Officials of the Haryana wildlife department rescued a leopard from the outskirts of the Morni Hills forest area near Raipurrani town in Panchkula Friday and shifted it to the zoo in Rohtak.

The feline is a physically fit semi-adult male, officers said. “The rescued leopard is fine. We inspected its claws, canines, etc. It will be released into the wild after being observed for a few days in the zoo,” said M L Rajwanshi, chief conservator of forest (wildlife), Panchkula.

Locals in Rattewali village had spotted the leopard straying in the farms over the last two days. On Thursday, a team from the wildlife wing set up a cage. Sources said the leopard was first tranquilised before being put in the cage.

Sources said the rescued leopard is believed to be around one and a half years old. It may have either strayed from the forest while marking its own territory or entered the periphery of the village while hunting and chasing prey, a member of the rescue team said. Stray leopards are occasionally spotted in Panchkula.

Rain ruins Australia-England World Cup showdown

