Leopard rescued from Panchkula village, shifted to Rohtak zoo

Officials of the Haryana wildlife department rescued a leopard from the outskirts of the Morni Hills forest area near Raipurrani town in Panchkula Friday and shifted it to the zoo in Rohtak.

The feline is a physically fit semi-adult male, officers said. “The rescued leopard is fine. We inspected its claws, canines, etc. It will be released into the wild after being observed for a few days in the zoo,” said M L Rajwanshi, chief conservator of forest (wildlife), Panchkula.

Locals in Rattewali village had spotted the leopard straying in the farms over the last two days. On Thursday, a team from the wildlife wing set up a cage. Sources said the leopard was first tranquilised before being put in the cage.

Sources said the rescued leopard is believed to be around one and a half years old. It may have either strayed from the forest while marking its own territory or entered the periphery of the village while hunting and chasing prey, a member of the rescue team said. Stray leopards are occasionally spotted in Panchkula.