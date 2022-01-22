Leopard died due to heart failure: report

THE POSTMORTEM examination of the dead male leopard concluded that the feline died due to respiratory congestion which led to further failure of functioning of the heart.

The report came Friday.

The leopard was found dead on December 23 without any external injury marks in the Nepli Range, a part of the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary.

It was cremated after a postmortem examination by the veterinary doctors. “We received the postmortem report. The leopard died due to respiratory and cardiac failure”, Chandigarh’s Chief Wildlife Warden, Debendra Dalai, said.

The canines and claws of the leopard, which appeared to be a five to six-year-old, were intact, clearing the doubt over the poaching attempt.

Samples of the body parts had been sent for chemical examination.

The body was spotted by one of the trekkers who were on patrolling duty.