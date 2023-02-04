‘No lehenga during Sikh marriage’: Punjab village passes edicts on customs, drugs, langar

The Bhadas village panchayat in the Kapurthala district of Punjab has issued a set of instructions to its residents ranging from marriages to a crackdown on drugs and also the penalty for the violators.

In one such instruction, the panchayat has stated that the bride shall not wear a ‘lehenga’ during the ‘lavaan-phera’ (moving in circles during Sikh marriage) in the Gurudwaras and asked the marriage parties to conduct the ‘lavaan-pheres’ before noon. In case the ritual gets delayed and extends beyond noon a fine of Rs 11,000 shall be imposed on the marriage parties.

Of late, the people have started taking the ceremony for granted, the panchayat said and added that the majority of them are not turning to gurudwaras even by afternoon to solemnise the wedding.

In another order, the panchayat has restricted the number of people from the groom’s side participating in the post-marriage ritual of accompanying the bride to her parents’ home for an auspicious ceremony. It said that only the immediate relatives in the in-laws’ family can accompany the bride to the function. If an extra person joins the party then the panchayat shall levy a fine of Rs 11,000.

Many a time when the girl comes to her parents’ house for the first time a large number of people accompany her which is a big burden on her family, the panchayat authorities said.

Curbs have also been introduced in several other customary practices related to marriage functions. After marriage, eunuchs dance and sing while ‘bhands’ (jugglers) play several funny skits at the houses of the couple to congratulate the family and seek big gifts and cash from the families. Hereafter, the groups have to produce sufficient documents showing that they have been authorised by the village to perform on such occasions. The panchayat has also fixed their rates – Rs 11,000 for eunuchs and Rs 1,100 for ‘bhand’ and ‘bazigar’. Only one group will be eligible for such gifts based on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Several other orders have also been issued as a concerted move to eradicate the menace of drugs from the village. The panchayat will levy a fine of Rs 5,000 if someone is caught with contraband such as drugs, cigarettes, beedi, tobacco and allied products. Along with this, the panchayat has unanimously decided to give a cash award of Rs 5,000 to anyone who gives information on drugs in the village, and the person’s identity shall be kept a secret.

Also, it has imposed a ban on the growing practice of people taking langar (free community food) back to home even after having the food at gurdwaras. The violators will have to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 and take up cleaning of shoes for two months at the gurdwara. However, if a Gurudwara Management committee head, member, sarpanch, or numberdar is found to have violated the rule, then they shall have to pay a higher fine of Rs 30,000 and clean the shoes for three months. An erring cook of a langar or panchayat member will be fined Rs 1,100.

Kulwinder Kaur, the village sarpanch, said that the decisions were taken with the consent of the villagers, the gurdwara management, and other office-bearers. She said that these are not any orders but simple request to everyone so that people should not be burdened by any unnecessary social traditions.

The boards regarding these appeals have been installed in village gurdwaras, near the bus stand and other prominent spots in the village, she said while asserting that the motive of these rules is only people’s welfare.

“The brides feel uncomfortable in lehangas while taking ‘lavaan pheras’. Hence we have issued the appeal as they can wear it for all other celebrations of marriage outside the gurdwara because all other celebration stake place outside the gurdwara only,” she said.