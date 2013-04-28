Legal agitation a threat to Indian judiciary

Justice Prabha Sridevan,Chairman of Intellectual Property Appellate Board (IPAB),and Justice K Chandru,Madras High Court judge,addressed the Progressive Lawyers Forum on law and ethics and the post Novartis World at the Judicial Academy on Saturday.

Justice Chandru,while condemning the actions of BAR councils of going on indefinite strikes,he said,BAR councils have failed in bringing any change in the system. It does not befit BAR members to go on strike. They should abide by the Indian law.

Talking about the two major threats faced by the country,he said,Foreign law firms must not be allowed to operate in India,as it will be a threat to our legal system. Legal agitation is another threat.

Sridevan is one of the two judges of IPAB,who rejected the Novartis contention (Novartis is a Swiss-based multinational pharmaceutical company,who asked for a patent on its high-priced drug Glivec used to treat blood cancer),and upheld the grant of a compulsory license to a generic company that was producing the same drug at a lower price.

The Novartis drug was sold at Rs 1,20,000 for a months doze,while the generic companies were selling it for Rs 10,000 and even less than that.

The decision to uphold the grant of compulsory license was largely based on public interest, that was to provide important drug at affordable prices to common people. The price of a drug should be decided from the point of view of the buyer and not of the manufacturer, Sridevan said.

She emphasised,Public interest is a very important part of law,and advocates must take cue from the success of the Novartis case and feel encouraged to fight for public interests.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App