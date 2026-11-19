Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday urged opposition members to substantiate their corruption allegations with facts, and talked of legal action if allegations of corruption against the Congress government were found to be false.

The CM had intervened during the discussion on the adjournment motion, ‘Himachal on Sale’, moved under Rule 67, after BJP MLA from Nanchal Vinod Kumar accused the government of large-scale corruption and administrative irregularities.

The discussion on the adjourned motion brought on Tuesday was continued on Wednesday.

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“If the allegations are found to be false, legal action will be taken against the members of the House who have levelled them,” the CM said.