Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday urged opposition members to substantiate their corruption allegations with facts, and talked of legal action if allegations of corruption against the Congress government were found to be false.
The CM had intervened during the discussion on the adjournment motion, ‘Himachal on Sale’, moved under Rule 67, after BJP MLA from Nanchal Vinod Kumar accused the government of large-scale corruption and administrative irregularities.
The discussion on the adjourned motion brought on Tuesday was continued on Wednesday.
“If the allegations are found to be false, legal action will be taken against the members of the House who have levelled them,” the CM said.
He also asked the opposition to confine its criticism to substantial facts rather than making unsubstantiated claims.
Participating in the debate, Vinod Kumar alleged irregularities in the Public Works Department (PWD), particularly in the awarding of offline tenders instead of following the online tendering process. He claimed that several bills were sent to treasuries but were neither reimbursed nor encashed. He also said even some Congress leaders had raised concerns over the issue.
Responding to the intervention of the CM, former CM and LoP Jai Ram Thakur urged the Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania to allow the opposition to speak without any intervention. “The corruption in the current state government is widespread. If the elected members cannot speak on this in the House, where they could speak.”
Jai Ram also alleged the Pekhubela Solar Power Project is a live example of corruption, which caused the death of HPPCL Chief Engineer Vimal Negi. Hitting at the CM, he said, “A culture was developed in the assembly to speak lies,” adding that, “We should always uphold the dignity of the House.”
Sukhu, meanwhile, referred to documents he had previously submitted in the Assembly concerning the death of the Chief Engineer. He said the CBI was investigating the matter and could take action against those found guilty.
Jai Ram defended the Medical Device Park which was proposed during the BJP tenure maintaining that only three such parks were allotted across the country, with Himachal being among the beneficiaries.