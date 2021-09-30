Led by Sukhbir, Akali Dal leaders protest against ‘extremely low’ compensation to farmers, detained

SHIROMANI AKALI Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal and other party leaders were detained here Wednesday while marching to the chief minister’s residence in Chandigarh to protest against the “extremely low awards being given to farmers to acquire their lands for various road projects under the Bharat Mala project”.

Earlier, party workers congregated at Gurdwara Amb Sahib, from where they embarked on a march to the chief minister’s residence on tractors as well as on foot. The protest march was stopped near the border with Chandigarh, where SAD leadership courted arrest.

Sukhbir said: “The Congress government had stonewalled the demand for fair compensation of more than two lakh farmers whose land comprising 25,000 acres was being acquired across 19 districts in the state.

Farmers were being short-changed by the Congress government which was giving them awards ranging from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 70 lakh per acre for rural and urban land respectively, when they should be getting awards of Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore per acre.”

Sukhbir further claimed that “besides acquisition of 25,000 acres, 75,000 acres were rendered useless being small pockets which were left without access and irrigation facilities…more than 3,000 houses would be demolished and villages would lose 100 village ponds, 1 crore trees would be felled under the project and hundreds of factories, shellers, poultry farms, brick kilns and dairy farms would be uprooted”.

He said that farmers would also lose water sources and tubewells. “The erstwhile SAD-led government had not only given fair compensation of crores per acre to farmers but also given them a free tubewell as well as facility to get further registry of land done free of cost”, he adding, assuring farmers “a fair compensation once the SAD forms a government in the state”.