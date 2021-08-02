Punjab: Leadership program for govt school heads

The course will be available via a “user-friendly” Learning Management System (LMS) interface containing 12 asynchronous modules.

TO TRAIN principals, heads and lecturers of Punjab government schools on “leadership and motivation”, the Bharti Institute of Public Policy, under the Indian School of Business (ISB), in collaboration with the state department of school education, started a programme for the first batch of 500+ educationists on Sunday.

The course ‘Learning and motivation for effective school management’ aims to help participants inculcate effective educational and adaptive leadership qualities and apprise them of their critical role as informed motivators and communicators.

The course will be available via a “user-friendly” Learning Management System (LMS) interface containing 12 asynchronous modules. This course was officially launched by Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla at a virtual event on July 16.

The LMS will be available for access to more than 10,000 principals, heads and teachers of the department of school education, in the first phase.

The modules will also highlight the importance of concepts like “team building, group dynamics, and change management while reflecting on one’s personality, strengths, and weaknesses; and improve interpersonal relationships and emotional intelligence”.

Bharti Institute organised an hour-long online session for the first batch of participants.