Leaders & motorsport fraternity attend prayer meet for rally driver ‘Gypsy King’

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Hundreds of people from multiple professions, including friends and relatives on Monday gathered at the gurdwara in Sector 8 to attend the prayer ceremony of Hari Singh, also known as the “Gypsy King”. He is survived by his wife Simran Kaur, daughter Azmat Kaur and son Mivaan Singh, who were present at the ceremony.
The ceremony, organised by the family, saw an outpouring of grief from members of the motorsport community and public representatives. Though the family chose to stay away from media interaction, the emotional atmosphere reflected the deep void.
Among those who paid tributes were senior political figures, including Preneet Kaur, Simranjit Singh Mann, Pawan Kumar Bansal and Manpreet Singh Badal.
The motorsport fraternity also marked a strong presence, with representatives from the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India, Northern Motorsports, with several rally drivers and officials attending the ceremony.
Noted names included Gaurav Gill, Sunny Sidhu, Manik Rakhi, Garima Avtar and S P S Gharcha, president of the Chandigarh Motorsport Association and a close associate of Singh.
Hari was on a speedboat with others, including industrialist and Raymond Group chairman Gautam Singhania, when the accident occurred near the Felidhoo area of the Maldives around 1.15 am on March 19, 2026. After the boat capsized, Singhania was rescued with injuries and later brought back to Mumbai.
Fondly known as the “Gypsy King”, Hari began his rallying career in 1990 with the Himalayan Car Rally and went on to become a five-time Indian National Rally Champion. Driving for the J K Tyre Rally Team, he also won the inaugural Asia Zone Rally Championship and represented India in international events, including the ASEAN and SAARC rallies.
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