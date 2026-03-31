Leaders & motorsport fraternity attend prayer meet for rally driver ‘Gypsy King’

Hari Singh, a five-time Indian National Rally Champion, has been untraceable following a boat accident in the Maldives on March 19.

Hundreds of people from multiple professions, including friends and relatives on Monday gathered at the gurdwara in Sector 8 to attend the prayer ceremony of Hari Singh, also known as the “Gypsy King”. He is survived by his wife Simran Kaur, daughter Azmat Kaur and son Mivaan Singh, who were present at the ceremony.

The ceremony, organised by the family, saw an outpouring of grief from members of the motorsport community and public representatives. Though the family chose to stay away from media interaction, the emotional atmosphere reflected the deep void.

Among those who paid tributes were senior political figures, including Preneet Kaur, Simranjit Singh Mann, Pawan Kumar Bansal and Manpreet Singh Badal.