Leaders congratulate farmers on ‘historic win’, say sacrifices won’t be forgotten

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president, Sukhbir Singh Badal, on Thursday congratulated the farmers for “their historic victory whereby they had not only forced the Central government to repeal the three agricultural laws, but had also paved the way for making the minimum support price (MSP) a legal right”.

In a written statement released on Thursday, the SAD president said, “The win on the borders of Delhi was a win for the entire farming community of the country. The annadatas have sounded a clear message to the rulers of the country – no laws can be framed on agriculture without taking them into confidence first.” Sukhbir also welcomed the decision of the farmers to return back to their homes in Punjab. and “commemorated the deaths of 800 farmers who sacrificed their lives for the common good.”

“Your steadfast resolve as well as the peaceful and democratic manner in which you conducted your year-long agitation will be remembered for years to come. Farmers of tomorrow will remember the sacrifices made by you today,” Sukhbir said.

He said the SAD had done “its utmost for the Kisan Sangharsh and would continue to fight for the rights of the farming community”. “We resigned from the Union ministry and even quit the national Democratic Alliance (NDA) when we realised the Central government was not sincere towards the farmers and was not addressing their apprehensions. SAD workers supported the Kisan Sangharsh wholeheartedly and will stand by the farmers always.”

Meanwhile, AAP on Thursday expressed their ‘delight’ on the victory of the farmers agitation which has been going on for more than a year on the borders of Delhi. The party expressed happiness on their return and congratulated all the farmers and farmer organizations of the country for their ‘historic win, against Modi government.

In a statement issued here today, Punjab President of the party and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann said that the farmers and laborers sitting on dharna have not only won the war against Modi government, but they have also won the hearts of the people of Punjab and the entire country. He said that all the farmers involved in the movement are warriors.

The warrior farmers sacrificed their lives, but they never bowed down before the arrogance of Modi government. Punjab will always remember the sacrifices of these farmers and the farmers’ movement will be written in golden letters in the history. The coming generations of the country will take inspiration from the winning spirit of these farmers and will always defeat the dictatorship behaviour of any government in a democratic way,” he said.

Mann said that the victory of the farmers agitation has proved that dictatorship has no place in a democratic country like India. He said, during the Emergency, Indira Gandhi also behaved like a dictator and after passing the farm laws, “Modi government was ready to do the same. But the common people of our country, farmers and laborers taught a lesson to both the dictators. This proves that dictatorship in India cannot last for long,” Mann said. He said that Modi government should follow the dignity of democracy and should not try to suppress any movement in future.

Attacking the Modi government, Mann said that the BJP and the PM are “slaves of the corporates”. “The PM has no sympathy for the farmers. If he had sympathy, then this movement would not have lasted so long and so many farmers would not have lost their lives. Fearing defeat in the elections to be held in five states including UP, BJP decided to repeal all three anti-farmer laws,” he said.

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh also congratulated farmers over the “triumphant” culmination of their over year-long agitation against the Centre’s three contentious farm laws. Singh, who is the chief of the Punjab Lok Congress, hoped the development would pave the way for a more constructive political environment for the progress of the farming community, which constitutes the backbone of India’s economic growth and sustainability.