Lead fight against Covid, SAD tells Amarinder

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday requested Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh to “lead the fight against Covid from the front and take immediate measures to establish mini-Covid centers, accelerate the vaccination process, re-employ medical staff and put a cap on treatment charges of private hospitals besides waiving off power bills for six months to save lives and give relief to people”.

Addressing a press conference here, the SAD president said, “It is of utmost importance to save lives and to do so the need of the hour is to establish mini-Covid Centres with level one and two facilities in all blocks of the state”.

He said, “People need access to basic care and oxygen upon being infected by the virus and the mini-Covid centers could give them immediate relief”.

“The SGPC had already taken an initiative in this regard and the government could replicate this model across the state”, he said adding, “The SAD is ready to provide ‘langar’ service at the Covid centers opened by the government”.