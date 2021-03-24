Layout of one-of-its-kind vintage museum ready, Chandigarh invites bids

The UT Aministration stated that the site is ready for occupation and shall be handed over on "as is where is basis" for the purpose of this RFP.

The layout and plan of the first-of-its-kind vintage museum in India is ready. The Chandigarh Administration has invited tenders for setting up, running, operating and maintaining the museum for display of classic and vintage cars, scooters and motorcycles on the ground floor of Government Press Building, Sector 18, Chandigarh.

UT states that this is one of the first glass heritage buildings in India and it will house approximately 28 vintage cars and 50 motorcycles/scooters. There will be entry tickets and vintage car ride charges too.

Request for proposal has been floated for the interested agency.

The Block A on the ground floor of the heritage building of Government Press in Sector 18, Chandigarh, has an area of 15,600 square feet.

The agency will be provided with basic building infrastructure such as internal electrical system, networks fitting/fixture, water supply, sewerage network. However, any alteration and additional infrastructure, if required, will be arranged by the successful agency in consultation with the authority.

It was said that as the area will be given on “as is where is” basis, it will be the responsibility of the agency to start the operation of the project within the period specified in this RFP. Also, the agency will have to ensure at all times that the site “is a government facility on a government land and no deed is to be performed which spoils the dunes”.

“The site is a government facility and all works are to be carried out not disturbing the day-to-day work of the facility. The bidder will take all necessary consent and permissions for the same from the authority. The areas/premises of the museum shall be deemed to be public premises as defined in the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971, now in force and the said Act or any other Act touching the subject that may hereinafter come into force and the rules framed thereunder,” the UT Administration said.

Scope of work for agency running the museum

The eligible bidder will have to go in for preparation and presentation of a detailed plan on various products, services and areas of the project, including concept, layout, thematic understanding, quality of visual appeal, overall project management capabilities, development and execution.

Also, the design of a museum for classic and vintage cars, motorcycles and scooters and display of classic and vintage cars, motorcycles and scooters will have to be done.

The agency will also have to provide and ensure high-level security arrangements for the safety of museum. They will also have to run a cafeteria/ souvenir shop on the premises of the site.

All activities and events for successful execution of the project will need to be in compliance with the environment compliance rules of the administration.

It is also suggested that insurance of equipment and manpower engaged in development and execution of this museum is done and the transportation installation and dismantling of materials required for development and execution of project would be done by the successful bidder at his own cost.

Maintenance will be agency’s responsibility

The agency will be responsible for maintenance and watch and ward of the structures and equipment and other infrastructure during the contract period. The company will be responsible for obtaining all mandatory clearances/ certificates/ permissions /NOCs as may be required by law for running and managing the project. However, the authority will provide assistance in getting these clearances.

Annual fee

The agency will specify the annual user fee to be paid to the authority. The reserve price will be Rs 55,12,976 per year and the bidder quoting highest annual user fee will be awarded the tender (taxes would be extra). The decision of the authority in this regard shall be final and binding, the UT said.

Revenue to the agency

The agency will generate revenue from entry ticket that is to be chargeable to the visitors of the museum, vintage car rides charges from the general public, holding seminars/ exhibitions/ weekend learning activities, celebrity visits etc, launch of new models and variants of vehicles, advertisement and promotional activities from the facilities in the museum and any other source within the purview of the authority.