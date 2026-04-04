‘Laws of Sikh Gurdwaras in India’: Book goes beyond Sikh Gurdwaras Act of 1925

The event, held under the aegis of the Gujranwala Khalsa Educational Council, brought together scholars, academicians and students for an engaging and insightful deliberation on the legal frameworks governing gurdwaras in India. (File Photo)

A discussion on a book “Laws of Sikh Gurdwaras in India” authored by Dr Kashmir Singh was held at the Centre for Punjab Studies of Gujranwala Guru Nanak Khalsa College in Ludhiana on Saturday.

The event, held under the aegis of the Gujranwala Khalsa Educational Council, brought together scholars, academicians and students for an engaging and insightful deliberation on the legal frameworks governing gurdwaras in India.

Dr SP Singh, former Vice-Chancellor of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) and president of the Council, said that unlike many existing works, this volume goes beyond the Sikh Gurdwaras Act 1925 and presents a comprehensive compilation of various legal provisions related to Sikh religious institutions across different regions.