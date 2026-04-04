‘Laws of Sikh Gurdwaras in India’: Book goes beyond Sikh Gurdwaras Act of 1925

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A discussion on a book “Laws of Sikh Gurdwaras in India” authored by Dr Kashmir Singh was held at the Centre for Punjab Studies of Gujranwala Guru Nanak Khalsa College in Ludhiana on Saturday.
The event, held under the aegis of the Gujranwala Khalsa Educational Council, brought together scholars, academicians and students for an engaging and insightful deliberation on the legal frameworks governing gurdwaras in India.
Dr SP Singh, former Vice-Chancellor of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) and president of the Council, said that unlike many existing works, this volume goes beyond the Sikh Gurdwaras Act 1925 and presents a comprehensive compilation of various legal provisions related to Sikh religious institutions across different regions.
The keynote speaker, Dr Kehar Singh, former chairman of the Punjab School Education Board, elaborated on the legal structures governing gurdwaras in regions such as Nanded, Patna Sahib, Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir, emphasising the diversity and complexity of these frameworks. He appreciated the author’s effort in not only compiling these laws but also providing critical commentary and well-reasoned conclusions, which add depth and clarity to the subject.
He said the book serves as an important reference for researchers, legal scholars and those interested in Sikh institutional history.
Author Dr Kashmir Singh spoke about the evolution of the book from his doctoral research. He noted that the work is the result of years of rigorous study, fieldwork, and dedication.
He emphasised the challenges of collecting dispersed legal material and presenting it in a coherent, accessible manner. He expressed hope that the book would contribute meaningfully to academic discourse and policy understanding on gurdwaras.
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