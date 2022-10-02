Lawrence School all set to mark 175 years with 3-day celebrations

The Lawrence School, Sanawar, one of the oldest co-education residential schools in the world, will celebrate its 175th Founder’s Day from October 2 to 4. The celebrations at school, founded in 1847, hold special significance for the students, who graduated in 1957, 1962, 1972 and 1997 as they will be commemorating their blue sapphire, diamond, golden, and silver jubilees, respectively.

The event will begin by marking the Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. Former Election Commissioner of India, Navin Chawla, an alumnus of Sanawar, will preside over the special assembly to commemorate 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. On the occasion, Chawla will also award the winners of the essay writing competition on the theme “If I were Gandhi”.

The main highlights of October 3 shall be the annual athletics meet followed by a tattoo-show, and a light and sound cultural presentation in the evening showcasing the school’s 175 years of journey.

The celebrations on October 4 will be marked with trooping of the school flag and release of special cover, customized stamp and first day cover. Punit Renjen, Global Chief Executive Officer of Deloitte and also an alumnus of the Sanawar of the batch of 1979, will be the chief guest on the occasion while chief post master general of Himachal Pradesh Vandita Kaul will be the guest of honour.