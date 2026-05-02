Lawrence Of Punjab row: HC seeks reply from Centre, Punjab over plea by Zee

The next hearing is set for May 11.

The Punjab and Haryana HC has sought reply from the Centre and Punjab over a petition filed by the Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd challenging communications from the Centre, whereby it has been advised not to release the documentary titled — Lawrence Of Punjab.

The docuseries, based on alleged gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was scheduled for release on April 27, 2026, on OTT platform, Zee5.

The matter came up for hearing before the Bench of Justice Jagmohan Bansal, which Friday impleaded Punjab, as respondent in the case.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd argued that the impugned communications — dated April 23, 2026, and April 24, 2026 — issued by the respondent, seek to restrain the release of the docuseries without statutory backing and following due process. The counsel for the Centre and Punjab sought time to file reply. The next hearing is set for May 11.