Lawrence Bishnoi’s nephew Sachin Thapan claims he shot Sidhu Moosewala

“It is written in the Gita, don’t be disappointed. your time is weak, not you”. This is the Instagram status of a man who identifies himself as Sachin Thapan Bishnoi who has purportedly claimed to have killed noted Punjabi rapper Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu who preferred to be known as Sidhu Moosewala.

In a conversation with news channel News-18, Thapan Bishnoi said he killed Moosewala with “his own hands”. In the viral video, Thapan Bishnoi said Lawrence Bishnoi was not “only his icon but icon of the nation”. He said Lawrence is his “mama” (uncle) and they are from the same village in Punjab’s Fazilka district.

Thapan Bishnoi said Moosewala was not killed for any “publicity stunt” nor for “ransom”, but because he “financially supported and arranged for the shelter” of gangsters who killed Vicky Middukhera.

Vikramjit Singh aka Vicky Middukhera, 33, was a Youth Akali Dal leader and a native of Middukhera village in the state’s Bathinda district. Like Moosewala, he used the name of his village as his surname, He shifted to Chandigarh to pursue his college education. He lived in Sector 69, Mohali along with his elder brother Ajay Pal Singh. Middukhera was shot dead on August 7, 2021. Sources said he had once supported Lawrence Bishnoi when he contested as a leader of the Students Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU) at DAV College in Sector 10.

Thapan Bishnoi said Moosewala’s name had “come up” in the Middukhera case, but the police did not take any action and “that is why we killed him”. He said Bishnoi was a “follower of Bajrang Bali and was an icon of the whole nation, not only for us”.

“There is no personal grudge. We are just avenging (the killings of our brothers),” said Thapan Bishnoi, adding “We don’t repent what we did as it is being said that Moosewala was brutally murdered and (we) are ready for any sacrifice”.

“Moosewala was also involved in the murder of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar’s cousin,” he said, adding that the media should find out “Moosewala’s links and activities he was involved in.”

In a Facebook post, Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for plotting Moosewala’s murder. Brar’s cousin Gurlal Brar, a close aide of Bishnoi, was murdered in Chandigarh’s industrial area in July last year. Bishnoi’s gang had allegedly murdered Youth Congress leader Gurlal Pahalwan in Faridkot to avenge his death. Goldy Brar was the prime suspect in the murder. He reportedly fled to Canada in 2021.

A member of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Punjab government to probe Moosewala’s murder said, “We are looking into the purported remarks made by Sachin Thapan Bishnoi.”

Thapan Bishnoi, meanwhile, added, “We have already killed several persons involved” in the murder of Brar’s cousin and “will get the remaining also killed”. He also said that their gang had sophisticated weapons like the ones seen in “Hollywood films”.

In an oblique reference to the rival Davinder Bambiha gang, Thapan Bishnoi said, “They issued a threat to kill (singer) Mankirt Aulakh in two days. They have no such level. They are barking dogs only.” Aulakh had demanded security soon after Moosewala’s murder saying he received threats from the Bambiha gang which allegedly wanted to take revenge for Moosewala’s murder.

In 2014, Aulakh had performed a show at the Ropar jail in front of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi whom he referred to as his “brother” and prayed for his early release. Bishnoi is currently lodged in Tihar jail.