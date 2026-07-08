From Canadian scrutiny to FBI’s Operation Hard Ball: How net tightened around Lawrence Bishnoi

Canadian authorities first referred to Bishnoi gang on October 14, 2024, accusing it of targeting pro-Khalistan activists in Canada.

Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
6 min readChandigarhUpdated: Jul 8, 2026 09:21 PM IST
lawrence bishnoi, bishnoi gang,On September 29, 2025, Canada formally listed the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang as a terrorist entity under the country’s Criminal Code. (File photo)
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The net around jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s alleged international crime network has tightened steadily over the past two years, with Canadian law enforcement agencies leading the way long before this week’s FBI-led Operation Hard Ball.

From being publicly identified by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in 2024 to being designated a terrorist entity by Canada and now facing sweeping US indictments, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has come under mounting international scrutiny as investigators on both sides of the border closed in on its alleged operations in Canada. The latest indictments name Bishnoi and his close associate Satinderjeet Singh, alias Goldy Brar, for crimes allegedly committed on Canadian soil.

The Canadian authorities first referred to the Bishnoi gang on October 14, 2024. During a nationally televised RCMP press conference on alleged foreign interference and criminal activity in Canada, Assistant Commissioner Brigitte Gauvin identified the Bishnoi group, saying investigators believed it was being used to target pro-Khalistan activists in Canada.

Though then the remarks were connecvted to the June 18, 2023 killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, an incident that had plunged India-Canada ties into a diplomatic crisis, it was the spate of extortion-related shootings that had prompted the RCMP to investigate the Bishnoi link.

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One of the prominent cases involved Abjeet Kingra, 26, and Vikram Sharma, 24, who were accused in a Surrey extortion-linked shooting case that led investigators to the Bishnoi gang. Kingra was arrested in October 2024 and later pleaded guilty to arson and firearms offences committed, according to court records, “at the behest of the Bishnoi gang”.

Investigators also linked Kingra to the September 2024 shooting at the Colwood, British Columbia, residence of Punjabi singer AP Dhillon. Authorities alleged that Kingra filmed the attack using body-camera style footage and uploaded it online so that the Bishnoi gang could claim responsibility. Investigators said the attack was allegedly carried out in retaliation for Dhillon featuring Bollywood actor Salman Khan in one of his music videos, and that Kingra was paid about 4,000 Canadian dollars for the job.

Sharma is believed to have fled Canada and is suspected to be in India. During deportation proceedings in June this year, Kingra claimed the gang had threatened him and his family in India because it believed he had cooperated with investigators. However, Canada’s Immigration and Refugee Board ordered his deportation after concluding that he was a member of a criminal organisation.

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By mid-2025, the focus had shifted sharply to organised extortion targeting South Asian businesses, particularly in British Columbia. These incidents became frequent enough to attract political attention.

On June 17, 2025, British Columbia Premier David Eby announced that he would formally request the federal government to designate the Lawrence Bishnoi gang a terrorist organisation, saying repeated incidents of violence and intimidation were eroding public confidence in the justice system.

The demand gathered momentum after Abbotsford Police received a letter in August 2025 purportedly from the Bishnoi gang claiming it had “1,000 foot soldiers” ready to carry out shootings across Canada as part of its extortion operations. The letter later surfaced during proceedings before Canada’s Immigration and Refugee Board, where an Edmonton police investigator cited it as evidence of the gang’s reach and its attempts to intimidate victims.

Canada’s financial intelligence agency, FINTRAC, also flagged money laundering linked to extortion networks operating in the gang’s name. It pointed to a pattern in which business owners in Greater Toronto and Metro Vancouver first received threats and were then asked to make large payments.

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On September 29, 2025, Canada formally listed the Bishnoi Gang as a terrorist entity under the country’s Criminal Code.

Announcing the decision, Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree said the government had concluded that the organisation had “knowingly carried out, attempted to carry out, participated in or facilitated terrorist activity” through murders, shootings, arson, extortion and intimidation that had created “a climate of insecurity” within South Asian communities.

The RCMP investigations took a cross-border turn when a victim who moved to Canada after helping Indian law enforcement identify and arrest two suspected blackmailers began to receive death threats from a California resident identified as Jasmeet Singh. Later the US authorities charged him with making the threats on behalf of the Bishnoi gang.

In one documented case from the Sacramento FBI office (December 2023), Bishnoi himself allegedly contacted a victim whose vehicle was later fired upon outside his home.

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In January this year, Global News reported details from a classified RCMP national security assessment describing the Bishnoi organisation as “a violent criminal organisation with an active, continually expanding presence” in Canada and several other countries.

Throughout this period, the RCMP and local police forces documented a recurring pattern in which threats were issued over phone calls or messaging applications, followed by arson attacks or shootings if extortion demands were not met.

These investigations laid the groundwork for this week’s coordinated US-Canada action under Operation Hard Ball.

In the latest development, the US Department of Justice, supported by the RCMP, identified Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar as the North American leader of the Bishnoi enterprise. It alleged that Brar, along with others, “effectively spoke for Bishnoi and helped direct the actions of members and associates of the Bishnoi enterprise worldwide, including acts of violence … in the United States, Canada and elsewhere.”

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Strangely, Goldy Brar, who was added to the BOLO (Be On the Lookout) Program’s top 25 most wanted fugitives list in Canada around May 2023, was quietly removed from it in 2024. This led to protests by Indian officials who wanted him in connection with the murder of Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab in May 2022.

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Manraj Grewal Sharma
Manraj Grewal Sharma

Manraj Grewal Sharma is a senior journalist and the Resident Editor of The Indian Express in Chandigarh, where she leads the newspaper’s coverage of north India’s most politically and institutionally significant regions. From Punjab and Haryana to Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, she oversees reporting at the intersection of governance, law, politics and society. She also reports on the diaspora, especially in Canada and the US. With a career spanning journalism across several countries, academia and international development, Manraj brings a rare depth of perspective to regional reporting. She is widely regarded as a leading chronicler of Punjab’s contemporary history and socio-political evolution, particularly its long shadow of militancy, federal tensions and identity politics. Her book, Dreams after Darkness, remains a definitive account of the militancy years and their enduring aftermath. Professional Background & Expertise A gold medalist in mass communication and a post-graduate in English literature, Manraj has a multifaceted career spanning journalism, academia, and international development. She was also awarded a fellowship by National Foundation of India and did several in-depth pieces on Manipur. Internationally, she has reported from Israel, US, UK, Myanmar, and Mauritius Her key focus areas include: Regional Politics, History, Agriculture, Diaspora, and Security. Of late, she has started focusing on Legal & Judicial Affairs: Much of her recent work involves reporting on high-stakes cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, ranging from environmental policy to civil rights. International Consulting: She previously served as a consulting editor for the Asia Pacific Adaptation Network and a publishing consultant for the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Manila. Academia: For five years, she was the managing editor of Gender, Technology and Development, a peer-reviewed international journal at the Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reportage focuses heavily on judicial interventions and regional governance: 1. Environment & Governance "‘NGT can’t test legality of policy’: HC hears challenge to Punjab’s ‘Green Habitat’ plan" (Dec 22, 2025): Covering a critical legal battle over whether the National Green Tribunal has the authority to strike down a state policy regularizing farmhouses on delisted forest land. "High court pulls up Punjab poll panel over audio clip probe" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on judicial concerns regarding the transparency and fairness of local body elections. 2. Legal Rights & Social Welfare "HC issues notice to Punjab, Haryana over delay in building old age homes" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on a contempt petition against top officials for failing to establish government-run homes for the elderly as promised in 2019. "Victims can appeal acquittals in sessions court without seeking special leave" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant procedural shift in criminal law following a Supreme Court ruling. "HC upholds benefits for Punjab FCI officer acquitted in 20-year-old bribery case" (Dec 19, 2025): A report on the concept of "honourable acquittal" and its impact on employee benefits. 3. Human Rights & Identity "As Punjab denies parole to MP Amritpal Singh, HC asks it to submit ‘foundational material’" (Dec 1, 2025): Covering the legal proceedings regarding the radical preacher and sitting MP's request to attend Parliament. "Protecting life paramount: HC backs Muslim woman in live-in after verbal divorce" (Nov 6, 2025): Analyzing judicial protections for personal liberty in the context of traditional practices. Signature Beats Manraj is recognized for her ability to decode complex judicial rulings and relate them to the everyday lives of citizens. Whether it is a 30-year-old land battle in Fazilka or the political implications of Kangana Ranaut’s candidacy in Mandi, her writing provides deep historical and regional context. Contact @grewal_sharma on X manrajgrewalsharma on Instagram ... Read More

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