Lawrence Bishnoi’s close associate Karamveer Singh deported from Canada

Karamveer Singh (masked) in custody of the Punjab Police after landing at New Delhi airport on Tuesday. (Photo by special arrangement)

The Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) took Karamveer Singh, alias Karamveer Deo, a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, into custody at IGI Airport in New Delhi early on Tuesday morning following his deportation from Canada.

Karamveer Singh is alleged to have provided logistical support and a hideout to Anmol Bishnoi, brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, in the United States. He was wanted in connection with an FIR registered in SAS Nagar.

“The accused has a criminal history involving cases related to murder, attempt to murder, robbery, extortion, Arms Act offences, and other criminal activities. Further investigation is underway to uncover his wider criminal network and activities,” said DGP Gaurav Yadav.