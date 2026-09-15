Lawrence Bishnoi’s close associate Karamveer Singh deported from Canada

Charged with murder in 2012, Karamveer Singh was released on bail in 2019 after his father’s death and left India while the case was still pending.

Written by: Man Aman Singh Chhina
2 min readChandigarhUpdated: Sep 15, 2026 12:36 PM IST
Lawrence Bishnoi aide Karamveer Singh deported from CanadaKaramveer Singh (masked) in custody of the Punjab Police after landing at New Delhi airport on Tuesday. (Photo by special arrangement)
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The Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) took Karamveer Singh, alias Karamveer Deo, a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, into custody at IGI Airport in New Delhi early on Tuesday morning following his deportation from Canada.

Karamveer Singh is alleged to have provided logistical support and a hideout to Anmol Bishnoi, brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, in the United States. He was wanted in connection with an FIR registered in SAS Nagar.

“The accused has a criminal history involving cases related to murder, attempt to murder, robbery, extortion, Arms Act offences, and other criminal activities. Further investigation is underway to uncover his wider criminal network and activities,” said DGP Gaurav Yadav.

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The AGTF issued a look-out circular (LOC) for Karamveer Singh on September 3.

Karamveer Singh was charged with murder in 2012 in Punjab in connection with the shooting of a political figure. He spent years in custody, was released on bail in 2019 after his father’s death, and then left India while the case was still pending.

Also Read | Lawrence Bishnoi’s legal team member arrested in arms smuggling case

Officials describe a broader criminal record involving murder, attempt to murder, robbery, extortion, and arms-related offences. Canadian and US court filings and FBI documents further allege he acted as a logistical operator for the Bishnoi network, providing a hideout and support to Anmol Bishnoi in California, helping members enter the US, and being suspected of directing a 2024 shooting and arson at singer A P Dhillon’s home in British Columbia. Those claims remain allegations, and he has not been charged with crimes in Canada.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the police had busted 1,234 gangster modules and that 10 fugitives had been deported from abroad to date in the drive against gangsters.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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