47 FIRs, 9 murder charges, but only 4 convictions: Confidential dossier on Lawrence Bishnoi shows

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Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been named in 47 FIRs in Punjab over the past 16 years, facing charges including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, criminal conspiracy, and armed violence. However, he has been convicted in only four cases so far.
Data accessed by The Indian Express on the First Information Reports filed against Bishnoi from 2010 onwards shows that 19 of these cases, around 40.4 per cent, have ended in acquittal, discharge, cancellation, or remain untraced. Another 24 cases are still pending.
Bishnoi, who is lodged in high-security Sabarmati jail in Gujarat, has been in the news lately after the Punjab Police wrote to the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to stop the airing of a docuseries, Lawrence of Punjab, based on his life on an OTT platform. Acting on the state’s cyber cell’s request and concerns about possible law-and-order implications, the ministry directed the broadcaster not to air the series on April 27.
A confidential Punjab Police dossier on Lawrence Bishnoi shows that of the 47 FIRs across the state over the past 15 years, 16 are under trial and eight are still under investigation. This means nearly half the cases remain unresolved, while most disposed cases have resulted in acquittal or dismissal rather than conviction.
The conviction rate stands at a mere 8.51 per cent, raising questions about the effectiveness of prosecutions against him.
High rate of acquittals and discharges
Bishnoi has been convicted in FIR No. 77 dated October 2, 2010, (Phase-8, SAS Nagar) under sections 452, 324, 34 IPC, FIR No. 37 lodged on March 5, 2015 (Sadar Fazilka) under he NDPS Act, FIR No. 22 on January 18, 2015, (Sohana, SAS Nagar) under multiple Indian Penal Code sections, including 223, 307, 224, 225, and 232, and FIR No. 209 register on September 13, 2016 (Faridkot city) under IPC Section 420 and the Prison Act.
In the 19 cases, he was acquitted, discharged, untraced, or cancelled, spanning from 2011 to as recently as October 2024. Several older FIRs were cancelled by the police or resulted in full acquittal, including one acquittal delivered on October 24, 2024. This large number of non-conviction outcomes stands in sharp contrast to the gravity of the charges, which frequently involve serious offences.
Pending cases against Bishnoi
The remaining 24 cases against Bishnoi are still active, with 16 under trial and 8 under investigation. Recent FIRs filed in 2024 and 2025, including two under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, indicate that fresh cases continue to be registered against him.
Bishnoi has been repeatedly charged under grave IPC sections in 47 FIRs registered at various police stations in Punjab, primarily in SAS Nagar, Fazilka, Shri Muktsar Sahib, Amritsar, Bathinda, Moga, and Faridkot.
– Section 302 (Murder) – 9 times
– Section 307 (Attempt to murder) – 17 times
– Sections 148/149 (Rioting and unlawful assembly) – 15 and 16 times respectively
– Section 120-B (Criminal conspiracy) – 14 times
– Section 506 (Criminal intimidation) – 11 times
In many cases, the Arms Act, NDPS Act, and, more recently, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have been invoked against Lawrence Bishnoi. The charges point to a pattern of alleged gang violence, targeted attacks, extortion, and organised criminal conspiracy.
The dossier also includes Bishnoi’s photograph and personal details, including information about his village, Dutaravali, under the Bahawala Police Station in Fazilka district, and highlights the Punjab Police’s sustained monitoring of the gangster, who remains lodged in the high-security prison.
Despite the sheer volume of cases and the severity of the allegations, the exceptionally low conviction rate and high proportion of acquittals or discharges have once again brought the challenges of securing convictions in high-profile gang-related prosecutions into sharp focus.
The Punjab Police have not commented on the contents of the document.
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