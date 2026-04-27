47 FIRs, 9 murder charges, but only 4 convictions: Confidential dossier on Lawrence Bishnoi shows

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been named in 47 FIRs in Punjab over the past 16 years, facing charges including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, criminal conspiracy, and armed violence. However, he has been convicted in only four cases so far.

Data accessed by The Indian Express on the First Information Reports filed against Bishnoi from 2010 onwards shows that 19 of these cases, around 40.4 per cent, have ended in acquittal, discharge, cancellation, or remain untraced. Another 24 cases are still pending.

Bishnoi, who is lodged in high-security Sabarmati jail in Gujarat, has been in the news lately after the Punjab Police wrote to the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to stop the airing of a docuseries, Lawrence of Punjab, based on his life on an OTT platform. Acting on the state’s cyber cell’s request and concerns about possible law-and-order implications, the ministry directed the broadcaster not to air the series on April 27.