Law student who shot himself after killing woman classmate still critical

The condition of the law student, who allegedly shot dead a woman student inside a classroom before pulling the trigger on himself in Punjab’s Tarn Taran, is still critical even as police are yet to find out how and from where he got hold of the weapon used in the crime.

Prince Raj Singh (20), a first-year student at Mai Bhago Law College in Usma village, Monday shot dead his classmate, Sandeep Kaur (19), and later opened fire on himself. While Sandeep died on the spot, Prince was admitted to Amritsar’s Guru Nanak Dev hospital in a critical state. The whole incident was captured on CCTV installed in their classroom.

“He is still unconscious. His condition remains critical,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagbir Singh said.

The CCTV footage shows Prince, Sandeep and another woman student together in a classroom. Suddenly, Prince gets up, takes out a pistol from his bag and shoots Sandeep. He then shoots himself in the head before collapsing on the floor.

Sandeep’s mother Harjinder Kaur claimed that Prince had been harassing her for some time. She said Prince proposed to her daughter on February 8. “Sandeep refused because she wanted to uphold her father’s honor and dignity,” Harjinder said. The next day, Sandeep’s friend tried to mediate between them in the classroom, she alleged. When Sandeep stood firm, Prince shot her in the head and then attempted suicide, she said asking the police to probe the role of the woman students seen in the video with Sandeep and Prince.

SSP, Tarn Taran, Surendra Lamba said, “We have been probing every angle. It is clear from the CCTV footage that the girl sitting with the victim and accused was also in shock after the incident”.

Not wishing to be named, a classmate described Prince as obsessed with Sandeep. “He’d repeatedly say in class that he wouldn’t let her marry anyone else,” the classmate said.

On the weapon used in crime, the SSP said, “It was not legal. We have been investigating from where he procured it.”

Prince’s father is a serving personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force and is posted out of Punjab currently. Police said an investigation was underway to determine the motive behind the killing, adding that they would question the friends and family members of the duo.

Earlier, Sandeep’s family had refused to cremate her saying there was no development in the investigation. Following mediation, they relented.

Prince hailed from Mallian village, while Sandeep was a resident of Naushehra Pannuan village.

A case was registered under Section 103 (punishment for murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

“Is it that easy to buy an illegal weapon? All those who provided the weapon should also be booked in this murder case,” said Harjinder.

Sandeep was second of Harjinder’s seven daughters. A widow and the sole breadwinner of the family, Harjinder also has a son.