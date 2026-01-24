National-level para shooter held for murder after friend dies of gunshot injury in Ludhiana

A 24-year-old MBA student died of gunshot injury sustained at a private shooting range near Talwara following which a law student, who is also a national-level para shooter, has been booked for murder, the Ludhiana police Saturday said.

The incident took place Friday evening, they said, adding victim Rajvir Singh Khaira, of Jagjit Singh Nagar, Threeke, and the accused, Jugaad Singh Sekhon, 27, were ‘good friends’. Both were students at Panjab University Regional Centre (PURC), Ludhiana.

Jugaad was arrested late on Saturday and a 7.62 mm weapon was recovered from him, said Inspector Vijay Kumar, SHO, PAU police station. “The motive of the crime is not known yet,” he added.

Inspector Kumar further said, “We have booked Jugaad on the statement of Rajvir’s father who has alleged that his son was shot dead. Rajvir and Jugaad were at the shooting range when a bullet pierced through Rajvir’s stomach. Prima facie, Jugaad took Rajvir to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) but fled leaving him there. Rajvir died during treatment.”.

Ludhiana (West) ACP Jatinderpal Singh said Jugaad is a national-level para shooter who has also represented the country in some international tournaments. He owns licensed weapons.

“The family of the deceased has claimed that he was shot dead by Jugaad against whom we have registered an FIR and a probe has been initiated,” ACP added.

According to the FIR, Rajvir’s father Jasvir Singh Khaira, in his statement said that around two months ago, Jugaad had visited their residence. Rajvir had told his parents that Jugaad studies at PURC (Extension Library). The father further said that Rajvir had also told him that “Jugaad had weapons and he had seen them.”

Jasvir said that on Friday around 12 noon, Jugaad came to their home in his Maruti Ciaz car and took his son along. At around 4.50 pm, Jasvir said that he received a call from Rajvir’s phone and the caller asked him to rush to DMCH. When they reached the hospital, doctors told them that Rajvir had died of a bullet injury. The father further said in his statement that his son was shot dead by Jugaad.

The FIR has been registered against Jugaad under the sections 103 (murder) of BNS and 25/27 of Arms Act at PAU police station.

Police sources said that Jugaad was having minor disability in his both legs.

Shiromani Akali Dal’s Gurmeet Singh Kular, an industrialist and a relative of the deceased, said, “Rajvir was the only son of his parents. His family is devastated. The police should also investigate the credentials of the private shooting range where the incident happened.”

Rajvir is survived by parents and a sister. His father owns an automobile business.