Law soon to rein in artistes glorifying drug abuse: Punjab minister

The glorification of drugs and drug abuse in Punjabi songs may soon be a thing of the past with the state government planning to enact a law to rein in such artistes, a state minister said Tuesday. “The Punjab government is going to bring in a law soon for action against artistes promoting drugs (in songs),” said Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

He also appealed to the artistes“not to promote drugs in their songs and films or glorify gun culture” as they are considered role models by the young generation. The minister stated this during a meeting with folk singer Pammi Bai, who called on him here to voice concern over the issue, an official statement said.

Pammi Bai said strong action was needed against glorification of drugs by some Punjabi singers. He also called for a people’s movement against the drug menace and demanded “social boycott” of artistes glorifying drug abuse.

Punjab has been struggling to check the narcotics menace despite a crackdown by authorities against traffickers and syndicates that operate along the India-Pakistan border.

Last month, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had in an order banning the use of loudspeakers or public address systems in private and public spaces in the two states without the written permission of authorities, had also directed the police chiefs to ensure that no songs are played glorifying liquor, drugs and violence, even in live shows.

The tourism minister expressed grave concern over the issue of youths in the state being caught in the drug menace and claimed that some films and songs by Punjabi artistes have encouraged this trend.

Channi also said that it is the moral duty of Punjabi artistes to present the real picture of the state’s culture before the world so as to dispel the wrong notions about the state.

Recently, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had urged the artistes to evolve consensus among themselves not to promote gun culture, obscenity and vulgarity in songs and videos which allure the innocent impressionable minds towards crime and hatred. He had urged Punjabi singers, dramatists, and filmmakers to play a proactive role in complementing the state government’s efforts to combat the drug menace.