Friday, July 22, 2022

Law and order crumbling, mining mafia fearless in the state: Hooda

The former Haryana CM further alleged, “The mining mafia has destroyed 31 hills of the state, right under the eyes of the government. Not only this, the mafia has also eaten up the sands of the Yamuna. In such a situation, the government should tell whether this mafia is protected or uncontrollable."

July 22, 2022 5:42:25 am
Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday alleged that there was an utter failure to “improve the law and order in the state, which has worked to drive away investments and pushed youths into unemployment”.

“The truth is that the present government has driven the law and order of the state into a state of complete collapse. Today, neither lawmakers nor the common man are safe in the state. The mining mafia is so fearless that it does not even hesitate before killing a DSP-ranked police officer,” he said.

Lending support to the demand by the family of slain DSP Surender Singh — who was allegedly runover by a dumper truck in Tauru (Nuh) on Tuesday — Hooda demanded that a CBI probe be initiated to probe the killing. “For the satisfaction of the family, the government should conduct a CBI inquiry into the matter and bring the criminals to justice,” Hooda added.

Hooda said that crime was increasing continuously due to a lack of will on part of the government. “NCRB data shows that in the year 2019, 1,66,336 cases of crime were reported, which increased to 1,92,395 in 2020. The figures of 2020 itself show that three to four murders took place in the state every day on an average. Similarly, eight kidnapping cases were reported daily. Apart from this, countless cases of rape, theft, robbery, dacoity have come to the fore,” he stated.

He said the ripple effect of the deteriorating law and order is not just limited to the safety of the people, but has also impacted investment and employment in the state.

Giving examples, he said before the formation of the Congress government in 2005, crime in Haryana was at its peak. “But after our government took charge, I considered improving law and order on a priority. During that time, gangsters were eliminated from Haryana. The result was that there was a lot of investment in Haryana. Gurgaon became the first choice for investors. Due to the high investment, there was a lot of employment generation in Haryana. Haryana had reached number one in the country on parameters of per capita investment and per capita income,” he said.

