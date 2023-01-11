latifpura Demolition drive: Punjab officials appear before NCSC chief, present records

On the issue of demolition of houses at Latifpura here a month ago, senior officers of the Punjab government on Tuesday appeared before the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) in New Delhi to show the commission the documents justifying the demolition.

The NCSC chairman, Vijay Sampla, had recently visited Latifpura to meet the families affected by the demolition and had asked the Punjab government officials concerned to appear before the commission on January 10.

A press release issued by the public relations department (Jalandhar) said the officers comprised Principal Secretary Local Government Vivek Pratap Singh, Commissioner of Police S Boopathi, Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police Jagmohan Singh and officials from Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT).

They showed the records to the NCSC chairman regarding the demolition of the houses of the SC community and the land in controversy.

The commission also asked about the rehabilitation of the families affected by the demolition of the houses and the Punjab government officers answered the chairman all the pertinent questions related to it. The JIT officials informed the commission that JIT had already offered 2 BHK flats to such families.

It was informed to the commission that the local government department had also formed a committee to scrutinise the claims of the families demanding rehabilitation.