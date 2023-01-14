Latifpura locals stage protest in front of AAP MLA’s house, burn effigies

Dozens of protesters, under the aegis of Latifpura Rehabilitation Morcha, on Friday staged a demonstration in front of the residence of the local MLA of their area and burnt effigies of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and those of Jalandhar Improvement Trust.

The Jalandhar Improvement Trust had in December last year carried out an eviction drive at Latifpura in which several houses built illegally on public land were demolished after the 50 families living in them lost the legal battle.

The families were forced to brave the chilly weather while spending the night in the open. Several of them had claimed that their families were living in the houses since 1947.

On Friday, the families affected by the demolition drive staged dharnas and lit effigies in front of the house of AAP MLA Raman Arora, demanding strict action against the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Teja, who they claimed had used force to clear out the locals on the day their houses were razed. The ousted residents also demanded compensation for the losses suffered by them.

The protest in front of Arora’s house lasted for more than two hours, even as the police team deployed for the minister’s security locked the main gate and upped the security.

Earlier in the day, the protesters had started their march from Latifpura area, and wound their way through Sri Guru Ravidas Chowk, Ambedkar Chowk, and Football Chowk before reaching Arora’s residence in Ashok Nagar area, where they squatted for more than two hours, raising slogans and burning effigies.

Speaking at the occasion, leaders of Latifpura Rehabilitation Morcha said that their struggle will continue till a concrete solution is not found for their problems. They also threatened to block highways as well as railway tracks on January 16 for four hours near Dhannowali in Jalandhar.

Advertisement

Kasmir Singh Ghugshore, leader of Pendu Mazdoor Union — one of the organisations that took part in Friday’s protests — said that the Bhagwant Mann government was following the footsteps of the previous governments. “They bulldozed the houses of poor people in Latifpura area.

It is a shame that homeless people are struggling out on the streets in the cold while the ministers of the state were giddha and doing bhangra to celebrate the festival of Lohri,” Ghugshore said.