Latest bomb threats target Mohali courts; complexes evacuated, work suspended

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Panic gripped Mohali district after all court complexes in Mohali, Kharar, and Dera Bassi received bomb threats via email, prompting an immediate evacuation and suspension of judicial work for the day.
The administration cleared all court complexes as a precautionary measure. Police imposed strict barricading across the area and launched an extensive search operation. Bomb disposal squads and dog units carried out thorough checks to rule out any potential threat.
SP (City) Dilpreet Singh said the threatening emails were not limited to Mohali alone but were sent to multiple locations across Punjab. “We have intensified security and initiated a detailed search operation. Every possible step is being taken to ensure public safety,” he stated.
Given the seriousness of the situation, courts were ordered shut for the day, and all proceedings were suspended.
Notably, this is not the first such incident. Earlier this year, Mohali courts received similar threats on January 7 and 8. On both occasions, emails warning of bomb blasts led to evacuations and prolonged search operations.
Speaking on the origin of the emails, SP said, “The messages were sent to official court email IDs. Preliminary technical analysis indicated that some emails were traced to locations outside India, particularly Dhaka in Bangladesh”.
The emails reportedly contained references to Khalistan and related narratives. Investigators also found that the senders used VPNs and the dark web to conceal their identity, routing messages through servers in countries such as the Netherlands and Norway.
Despite the threats turning out to be hoaxes, authorities are not taking any chances. “Every threat is treated as real until proven otherwise. Security at court complexes has been further strengthened,” Singh emphasised.
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