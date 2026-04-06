Latest bomb threats target Mohali courts; complexes evacuated, work suspended

Panic gripped Mohali district after all court complexes in Mohali, Kharar, and Dera Bassi received bomb threats via email, prompting an immediate evacuation and suspension of judicial work for the day.

The administration cleared all court complexes as a precautionary measure. Police imposed strict barricading across the area and launched an extensive search operation. Bomb disposal squads and dog units carried out thorough checks to rule out any potential threat.

SP (City) Dilpreet Singh said the threatening emails were not limited to Mohali alone but were sent to multiple locations across Punjab. “We have intensified security and initiated a detailed search operation. Every possible step is being taken to ensure public safety,” he stated.