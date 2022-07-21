Hundreds attend last rites of DSP mowed down by truck in Nuh; Haryana govt orders judicial probe

“Shaheed Surender Singh Amar Rahe (Long live martyr Surender Singh),” the crowd said in unison as the body of slain DSP Surender Singh Bishnoi arrived in a truck garlanded with flowers at Sarangpur village in Hisar on Thursday afternoon.

Hundreds, including those from nearby villages, relatives, friends, and police officers from the state, turned up to bid farewell to DSP Singh who was allegedly mowed down by a dumper truck during a raid to check illegal mining in Nuh district earlier this week.

The last rites were performed with full state honours, followed by a two-gun salute. (Express photo) The last rites were performed with full state honours, followed by a two-gun salute. (Express photo)

The casket carrying his body was first brought to the government high school in the village for mourners to offer their condolences. Police officers then escorted it to the DSP’s ancestral home for burial on the family’s four-acre farm.

People perched on rooftops and trees and climbed atop an earth-moving machine, as the DSP’s last rites were performed with full state honours, followed by a two-gun salute. Om Prakash, sarpanch, Sarangpur, said, “He was a brave officer and his valour will inspire many. He will be buried here as is the custom in the Bishnoi community.”

Police personnel folded the national flag that covered the DSP’s casket and Haryana DGP P K Agrawal handed it over to the DSP’s son and brother, who clutched it before breaking down. “My brother was an honest, hardworking officer. No one should have to bear this fate,” said Ashok Bishnoi, the DSP’s brother.

Sidharth, the DSP’s son, who returned from Canada Wednesday night, said, “Being a police officer is a thankless job… if you see one, salute him.”

DGP Agrawal said, “He was a brave officer, who sacrificed his life in the line of duty.”

On the probe in the case, the DGP said, “We have arrested two accused. The culprits — whether they are locals or not — will not be spared. Strict action will be taken against all those involved in illegal mining.”

The Haryana Police have so far arrested two accused — the driver of the dumper truck Shabbir, alias Mittar, and the cleaner of truck Ikkar, both residents of Pachgaon, Tauru. Nuh Superintendent of Police, Varun Singla, had said on Wednesday that a preliminary probe suggested that the arrested persons “had no relation to any organised mafia or a syndicate”.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has decided to conduct a judicial enquiry into the case.

Haryana Home Minister, Anil Vij tweeted, “Haryana govt has decided to conduct a judicial enquiry into the death of a DSP by mine mafia in Mewat and all other circumstances of illegal mining in that area.”

Crowd gathered in large number to pay their respects during the last rites. (Express photo) Crowd gathered in large number to pay their respects during the last rites. (Express photo)

The DSP’s brother demanded a CBI enquiry into the circumstances leading to his death: “The investigation should not stop at the arrest of the dumper driver and the cleaner. The entire nexus of the mining mafia has to be unearthed. We have asked police for his phone call records…”

Sampat Singh, the former finance minister of Haryana, said, “Illegal mining is rampant not just in Mewat but in entire Haryana. This incident shows there is no fear of police among the mafia. Strict action needs to be taken against mining mafia.”

Kuldeep Bishnoi, Congress MLA from Adampur, also attended the funeral.