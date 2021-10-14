Last date to apply for PGI Director post extended to Oct 16

The last date to applying for the post of PGI Director, has now been extended to October 16. The present PGI Director Prof Jagat Ram will complete his term on October 31.

Till now, the institution has received less than 10 applications for the post, said Kumar Gaurav Dhawan, Deputy Director Administration, PGI. “We are expecting more applications in a day or two, and apart from the faculty of the institute, there are categories for applicants from outside as well,” said Dhawan, adding that as the post is important, there are several checks and balances to ensure that the most deserving applicant is appointed. “The process is long and takes between three and six months, with several committees scrutinising applications and shortlisting candidates. An officiating Director will be given charge till a new director is appointed,” adds Gaurav.