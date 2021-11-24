Last civic body elections cost poll body `6.5 cr

The 2016 Municipal Corporation elections cost the State Election Commission around Rs 6.5 crore.

A senior official in the state election department stated that last time Rs 6.5 crore was spent that included tentage, photography, printing of ballot papers, advertisement and publicity, fuel etc.

This time in the coming polls, an amount of around Rs 7 crore would be incurred on the Municipal Corporation elections. The MC elections are scheduled to take place on December 24 and the counting will take place on December 27.

The amount that will be spent includes about Rs 3.5 crore only on the tentage and Rs 1.5 crore only on the digital photography.

Two separate tenders have been floated in this regard. The election department is also spending Rs 80 lakh only on taxi services on a hired basis required during the polls.

For the tentage and furniture, the State Election Department stated that the shortlisted/successful bidder shall enter the contract for supplying any item of furniture/tentage/goods after the approval of State Election Commission, UT, Chandigarh. And it is at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore.

The earnest money deposit that has to be made in this work is alone Rs 35 lakh.

Tent and furniture has to be arranged during the polls.

The 2019 Lok Sabha election had cost around Rs 6.15 crore . The expenditure on the elections in year 2019 was almost double than what was spent in the Lok Sabha elections in 2014, which was Rs 3.88 crore.

As per the records with the local election department, in 2014, an expenditure of Rs 3,88,38,893 was incurred on the Lok Sabha polls in Chandigarh. This amount covered printing of voter slips to advertisement, from fuel used up by officials to telephone expenses.

DIGITAL PHOTOGRAPHY FOR RS 1.5 CRORE

The digital photography that would be done this election would cost around Rs 1.5 crore.

The scope of work includes full day (eight hours) digital videography (including DVD and CD), half day (four hours) digital videography (including DVD and CD) extra hours (per hour) and digital still photography (for eight hours), digital still photography (for four hours) extra hours (per hours).

The bidder must have the capacity of supplying 200 (two hundred) cameras along with the operators at any time on call within short notice of four hours, the number of cameras may increase or decrease as per the requirement.