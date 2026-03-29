Las Singh — veteran leader and ‘Bhsihma Pitamah’ of Punjab Congress — dies at 83

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Veteran Congress leader and former Punjab minister Lal Singh died on Saturday following prolonged illness. He was 83.
Often referred to as the “Bhishma Pitamah” of the Punjab Congress, the former six-term MLA, leader breathed his last at a private hospital in Mohali. He is survived by his son, former Samana MLA Rajinder Singh, and daughter Rupinder Kaur.
Born in an agrarian family in 1942 in Patiala district, Lal Singh remained a towering figure in Punjab politics, with a career spanning nearly five decades. He entered electoral politics in 1977, winning his first Assembly election from Dakala constituency of Patiala district. He went on represent the seat four more times — 1980, , 1992, 2002 and 2007 but lost in 1985 and 1997.
Following delimitation, Dakala was merged into Sanaur, from where he successfully contested and won the 2012 Assembly election. In 2017, following Congress party’s “one family, one ticket” policy, he did not contest the election. The ticket, instead, went to his son Rajinder Singh who won. Subsequently, Lal Singh was appointed chairman of the Punjab Mandi Board by the government led by Capt Amarinder Singh, a post carrying Cabinet rank.
During his long political career, Lal Singh held several key portfolios in successive Congress governments. He was first inducted into the Cabinet in 1992 by the then CM Beant Singh and was given the Food and Supplies portfolio. In 2002, during Amarinder Singh’s tenure, he handled major departments including finance, planning, food and civil supplies, power, cooperation, aviation, rural development and panchayats. He also served as working president of the state Congress in 2009.
Congress’ Partap Singh Bajwa, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, said Lal Singh dedicated decades of his life to public service and the people of the state. “A seasoned leader who served as PPCC president and Finance Minister of Punjab, he dedicated decades of his life to public service and the people of the state,” said Bajwa
Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring called his demise an irreparable loss and described him as a wise and widely respected leader whose legacy would continue to inspire.
“His absence will be profoundly missed. He carried with him immense wisdom that he had gathered over his decades of experience of being in politics and public life. While being a dyed-in-the-wool Congressman, he never let his political ideology prevent a personal relationship with people across the spectrum. He was deservingly loved and respected by one and all, cutting across the political lines,” Warring said.
Capt Amarinder Singh said that he and Lal Singh worked together for a long time. “He was a good friend, and we will miss him. My condolences to his family and supporters in this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace,” Amarinder said.
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said Lal Singh’s lifelong contribution to public service would always be remembered.
“My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and followers. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Badal said in a post on X.
Union Minister and BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu said Lal Singh’s contribution to Punjab’s progress and peace will always be remembered. “Expressing deep sorrow on the passing of S. Lal Singh Ji. A seasoned politician and a close associate of my grandfather. His contribution to Punjab’s progress and peace will always be remembered. May Waheguru grant the family strength to bear this immense loss,” Bittu posted on X.
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