Las Singh — veteran leader and ‘Bhsihma Pitamah’ of Punjab Congress — dies at 83

Veteran Congress leader and former Punjab Minister Lal Singh, a six-term MLA known as the "Bhishma Pitamah" of the Punjab Congress, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at the age of 84.

Veteran Congress leader and former Punjab minister Lal Singh died on Saturday following prolonged illness. He was 83.

Often referred to as the “Bhishma Pitamah” of the Punjab Congress, the former six-term MLA, leader breathed his last at a private hospital in Mohali. He is survived by his son, former Samana MLA Rajinder Singh, and daughter Rupinder Kaur.

Born in an agrarian family in 1942 in Patiala district, Lal Singh remained a towering figure in Punjab politics, with a career spanning nearly five decades. He entered electoral politics in 1977, winning his first Assembly election from Dakala constituency of Patiala district. He went on represent the seat four more times — 1980, , 1992, 2002 and 2007 but lost in 1985 and 1997.