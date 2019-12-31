Large units account for 78% power subsidy Punjab govt gives to industry

Large consumers account for almost 78 per cent of the subsidy given by the state. (Representational Image) Large consumers account for almost 78 per cent of the subsidy given by the state. (Representational Image)

LARGE POWER consumers of industry in Punjab benefit most from the power subsidy given by the state government. Of the Rs 1,500 crore annual subsidy given to the industry, Rs 1140.96 crore goes to 8,316 units.

As the biggest chunk of subsidy is given to large units, small power consumers burden the state exchequer with subsidy of Rs 138.4 crore and medium supply consumers get subsidy of Rs 175 crore, as per the data available with the state government. A total of 99,444 consumers fall in the ‘small consumer’ category while 31,499 fall in the ‘medium consumer’ category.

While about 10,000 small consumers account for less than 10 per cent of the subsidy being given to industry, medium consumers account for about 12 per cent. Large consumers account for almost 78 per cent of the subsidy given by the state.

The state finance department had in a recent presentation given to Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh recommended that the subsidy to large consumers should be withdrawn as it could save the cash-strapped state an amount of Rs 1,000 crore. No decision was however taken at the meeting. The state is facing a fiscal crisis for want of delay in GST compensation by Centre as well as drop in its own tax collections. The government has recently burdened the domestic consumer with a mid-term power tariff hike, for which it has faced criticism from all quarters.

The government already reels under fiscal stress on account of power subsidy bill of Rs 6,060 crore to farmers. The state has a pending bill of power subsidy to the tune of Ra 4,500 crore.

“When the government does not clear the subsidy bill on time, the power utility has to raise the power tarif. It has to burden the domestic consumers to pay for others. There is a need for rationalisation,” an official in the department of power said, adding that Punjab’s farmers bill was massive, and subsidy to industry had aggravated the problem.

The state had given subsidy to industry during the last fiscal. It was a pre-poll promise of the Congress. With the government already burdened by free power to farmers, it decided to provide the industry power at Rs 5 per unit at fixed price. The government had to shell out Rs 1500 crore for subsidy to industry.

“Basically, the big firms that have benefited. There was a need to help the small and medium industry but we could have done without the big firms being given the benefit,” said an official of the government.

