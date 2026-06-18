Landslide shuts key Shimla bypass, traffic diverted

The closure is expected to inconvenience commuters and residents who regularly use the route. (Express Photo)

Traffic on the Dhalli–Sanjauli Bypass in Shimla was severely disrupted on Thursday after a major landslide dumped large quantities of debris and uprooted deodar trees onto the road, forcing authorities to close the route to vehicular traffic from both directions.

The 34-km-long bypass serves as an alternative route to Kufri, Naldehra and Narkanda, allowing motorists to avoid Shimla city.

According to police, a significant portion of the hillside gave way, covering the road with mud, rocks, trees and other debris. The blockage has rendered the bypass unsafe, prompting its complete closure until clearance and safety operations are completed.

Officials said teams from the concerned departments have been deployed at the site and are working round the clock to remove the debris and restore traffic movement. Heavy machinery has been pressed into service, and efforts are underway to ensure the road is safe before it is reopened.