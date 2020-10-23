Landing soon in encroachers’ mail, phone inbox: e-Challan

The e-challan system will be helpful in areas such as sectors 22 and 17, where vendors jampack the corridors and operate without any permit. (Representational)

Those accused of encroaching government land in Chandigarh, will now be sent challans on their mobile phone and e-mail.

To facilitate the city residents and the enforcement officers alike, the UT Administration on Thursday launched three new e-governance services– licensing, e-horticulture services and e-challan encroachment under the e-governance project.

Through the new e-challan system, the enforcement officer will be able to produce online challan using their handheld devices and capture supporting on-ground images of violations and seizures.

Officials said that the violators will receive their challan on the their registered mobile number and e-mail and they will be able to pay the fine online or offline on the spot. The facility aims at providing online services to minimise manual intervention, ensure transparency, round-the-clock access to online citizen services and public convenience by eliminating the need of visiting or queuing at government offices.

Earlier, the violator had to visit the Municipal Corporation office for payment of challan and to get the seized items released.

The e-challan system will be helpful in areas such as sectors 22 and 17, where vendors jampack the corridors and operate without any permit. Especially during the festive season, stalls put up by vendors, without permit, leads to crowding as the parking areas are also encroached.

Elaborating about the services, the Commissioner KK Yadav said that as a result of this, 11 out of 29 services have gone live so far. “With the launch of these three new services, the citizen will be able to get the benefits of the horticulture department more conveniently. The city residents will be able to apply for the department’s services online by filling up a simple form and uploading pictures.”

He added, “Users will also have the provision to upload supporting images along with their requests. Processing of the request post submission will be done online, in collaboration with the MCC and the Forest department. Hence, making the service delivery efficient and less time-consuming.”

The commissioner said reports including encroachment raids, seizure details (area wise, sub-inspector wise, number of challans generated, challan amount), payment details, auction details and online issuance of new registration certificate, renewal of RC of pedal rickshaw, loading rehri licenses, etc, will be the best services introduced under this project.

Most of the complaints by residents pertain to horticulture and encroachments.

