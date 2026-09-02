Change of land use scam: ED files 200-page reply in HC, again seeks FIR from Punjab DGP

The Enforcement Directorate has for a third time sought registration of an FIR against a number of private persons and senior officials of Punjab government allegedly involved in corrupt practices.
In a third letter, written to DGP Gaurav Yadav on August 31, the ED has sought that the FIR be registered against the said persons under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 and copy of the same be supplied to the federal agency at the earliest.
ED’s ongoing action is triggered by searches conducted between May 7 and May 10 at the premises of Ajay Sehgal, Nitin Gohal and Suresh Kumar Bajaj in connection with a money-laundering investigation regarding a multi-crore land and Change of Land Use fraud. It is connected with the Rs. 348 crore money laundering case connected to Suntec city project.
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The matter pertains to an alleged “large-scale and institutionalised corruption” allegedly involving senior state officials as alleged in a PIL filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court last week. On August 28, the High Court sought to know from the Punjab government what action it proposed to take on allegations of “large-scale and institutionalised corruption” involving senior state officials, observing that the “nature of allegations made are serious” and would require a “careful response from the respondents”.
A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor also directed the ED to place before it the communications allegedly sent to the Punjab DGP and sought the State’s stand on the matter.
“Before we proceed to take cognizance of the grievance raised…it would be appropriate to call upon the counsel representing ED, to place before the court the communications sent to the DGP…as is alleged by the petitioner. If such communication is sent, we would also like to know from the Advocate-General, Punjab, as to what stand/action is proposed to be taken by the State police and the State itself,” the bench said while listing the matter for September 3.
The directions came on a petition filed by Advocate Nikhil Saraf alleging abuse of official position, criminal conspiracy and manipulation of governmental, tender and administrative processes. The petition alleges that senior Punjab officials were involved in various scams, including “cash for transfers; cash for getting favourable policies; cash for tenders, and such other illegal activities”.
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The Punjab police had sought more details from the ED citing that the documents/ transcripts annexed by ED while seeking registration of FIR were “not legible”.
Responding to Punjab Police’s communication, ED on August 31 wrote: “It is submitted that the information along with material was shared under Section 66(2) of the PMLA-2002 vide this office’s communications dated July 30 and August 7 and via email on August 7 only after due examination, investigation and assessment by this office and approval of the competent authority, and upon this office being satisfied that the material disclosed contravention of the provisions of law administered by your office. Section 66(2) casts an obligation on this office to share such information with the concerned agency for necessary action; it does not, in itself, contemplate or require the receiving agency to call for further authentication, chain of custody or original source data as a pre-condition to registration of FIR”.
“It is requested that the FIR may kindly be registered forthwith on the basis of the information and material already provided, as now supplemented with legible copies and the requisite certificate, and a copy of the FIR so registered may be furnished to this office at the earliest, in any case before the next date of hearing i.e. September 3, 2026 fixed in CWP-PIL-238-2026”, the ED wrote.
“Any further material or record that may be required by your office, subsequent to and strictly for the purpose of investigation after registration of the FIR, shall be provided by this office as and when requested, in accordance with the law. Any delay in registration of FIR may lead to destruction/ tampering of evidence and hence FIR is required to be registered urgently”, the ED wrote in its letter dated August 31.
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ED has already submitted its 200-page reply in the High Court, which includes over 150 pages of WhatsApp chats exchanged between the persons against whom ED is seeking registration of FIR.
Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts.
Core Beats & Specializations
Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions.
National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups.
Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies:
1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht
"Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015.
"YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies.
"As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications.
2. Crime & National Security
"Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison.
"Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border.
"15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions.
3. Political Analysis & Elections
"AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress.
"Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages.
"AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions.
4. Human Interest
"Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction.
"Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo.
Signature Beat
Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect.
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