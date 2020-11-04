Land scam: Accused involved in wrong mutation of 99 acres sent to 7-day custody

Many shareholders, in whose name mutations were endorsed, were not even residents of the village and have not been traced during the vigilance inquiry.

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Tuesday produced tehsildar Varinder Dhoot, Patwari Iqbal Singh, numberdaar of Seonk village Gurnam Singh and property dealer Sham Lal in a court in connection with doing wrong mutations of 1,295 acres of shamlat land (village common land). The court remanded all the accused in seven-day police custody.

An official spokesperson of Vigilance Bureau (VB) said on the verification of documents during the probe, it was found that Varinderpal Singh Dhoot, the then Naib Tehsildar of Majri block, Kanugo Raghbir Singh and Patwari Iqbal Singh along with property dealer Sham Lal, Nambardar Gurnam Singh affected the mutation of shamlat land at Seonk village, Tehsil Majri.

He said that while doing the mutation of division of 1,295 acres of shamlat land, approximately 117 acres of shares were altered by reducing the shares of 24 beneficiaries identified as Baljit Kaur, Naseeb Singh, Banta Singh, Ugajar Singh etc, and added the shares of other people, namely Ram Krishan, Kulwinder Singh etc. who are not even resident of this village.

The spokesperson added that due to the increase and decrease in shares of beneficiaries, a difference of 99 acres 4 kanal 14.32 marla was found. Many shareholders, in whose name mutations were endorsed, were not even residents of the village and have not been traced during the vigilance inquiry.

The inquiry found that Varinderpal Singh Dhoot, Kanugo Raghbir Singh, Patwari Iqbal Singh in connivance with property dealer Sham Lal Gujjar, Tarsem Lal, Balbir Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Manbir Singh, Kabal Singh and Gurnam Singh Nambardar sold this land on the basis of GPAs for crores of rupees to Anand Khosla, Nishan Singh and other people.

The VB had registered an FIR against 11 people on Monday on the basis of the inquiry conducted by the VB. The inquiry was handed over to the VB in 2017 when Dhoot was posted as the tehsildar at Majri tehsil.

