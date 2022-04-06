Land of Kashmiri Pandits: HC directs Haryana to include genuine people in draw of lots for plots

Hearing a bundle of petitions filed by displaced Kashmiri Pandits seeking possession of plots purchased by them nearly 30 years ago at Bahadurgarh (Haryana), the Punjab and Haryana High Court issued directions to Haryana for inclusion of all genuine people in the draw of lots to be held on Wednesday for the allocation of plots.

Directions were issued by the division Bench of Justice Amol Rattan Singh and Justice Lalit Batra, while hearing the petition filed by Ramesh Razdan and others against Haryana. While a detailed copy of the order is yet to be uploaded by the HC on its official website, the case will now come up for hearing on May 10.

Counsel for petitioners Padamkant Dwivedi said that the Bench ordered the inclusion of all genuine Kashmiri pandits displaced from Jammu and Kashmir, who had purchased plots between 1991 and 1993 but were not given possession. The direction was subject to the decision of the writ petition. A similar petition was filed by Moti Lal Kharoo and other Kashmiri Pandits through counsel Padamkant Dwivedi before HC stating that they bought 200 to 300 square yards at Bahadurgarh. The plot was acquired and released on request but possession was not delivered even after 30 years. Thus, compelling him and others to move the High Court. In all 14 writ petitions were filed.

The counsel contended that the necessary formalities were completed. But their case was placed under “nazaresaani” or “objections” for want of mutation in HSVP’s favour.