Land mafia cutting hills, diverting seasonal stream for illegally developed plots: BJP leader

Joshi further stated that the disputed land is “Mushtarka-Malkan” (joint ownership land) with nearly 500 shareholders and has not been legally partitioned.

A senior BJP leader has levelled serious allegations of land exploitation in Mirzapur village in Majri Block under Kharar constituency, accusing the land mafia of leveling hills, clearing forest land, and carving out illegal plots and farmhouses for sale. The claims were raised by BJP leader Vineet Joshit after inspecting the site along with local representatives following complaints from villagers.

Joshi alleged that despite restrictions such people have been “cutting hills and diverting the natural seasonal stream to create access roads for illegally developed farmhouses and plots”. He warned that altering the stream’s natural course and disturbing the ecological landscape could cause long-term environmental damage.