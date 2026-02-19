Land mafia cutting hills, diverting seasonal stream for illegally developed plots: BJP leader

By: Express News Service
2 min readMohaliFeb 19, 2026 07:54 PM IST
A senior BJP leader has levelled serious allegations of land exploitation in Mirzapur village in Majri Block under Kharar constituency, accusing the land mafia of leveling hills, clearing forest land, and carving out illegal plots and farmhouses for sale. The claims were raised by BJP leader Vineet Joshit after inspecting the site along with local representatives following complaints from villagers.

Joshi alleged that despite restrictions such people have been “cutting hills and diverting the natural seasonal stream to create access roads for illegally developed farmhouses and plots”. He warned that altering the stream’s natural course and disturbing the ecological landscape could cause long-term environmental damage.

Joshi further stated that the disputed land is “Mushtarka-Malkan” (joint ownership land) with nearly 500 shareholders and has not been legally partitioned.

“Without formal partition by revenue officials, how can anyone claim ownership or sell plots based on purchase from a single shareholder,” he questioned, adding that the responsibility lies with the Revenue Department officials including Patwari, Kanungo, Tehsildar, and SDM.

Villagers claim they submitted fraud complaints to local police officials, including SHO, DSP, and SSP, but “no action has been taken so far”, according to the BJP leader.

Joshi alleged that the silence of the district administration raises suspicion of possible collusion, demanding immediate investigation and arrests based on the complaint filed on May 20, 2025.

He urged the civil administration to intervene swiftly, stop illegal land activities, and protect public and environmental interests before irreversible damage occurs.

