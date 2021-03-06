Land grab case: SIT digs out journalist’s property trail, includes 250 sq yard shopping complex

A SHOPPING complex spread in around 250sq-yard, a ground floor house in Sector 37, a flat in Sector 38, and an SUV are among the things bought by journalist Sanjeev Mahajan, after allegedly striking a deal for Rahul Mehta’s triple storey house for Rs 2.05 crore with Satpal Dagar, brother of Chandigarh police’s DSP Ram Gopal, police said Friday.

The deal was struck in June 2017.

“Sanjeev Mahajan had gifted the flat in Sector 38 to his wife, Kashish Mahajan. The SUV, a white colour Ford Endeavour, was procured in the joint name of Sanjeev and his wife, and a shopping complex having at least two dozen shops in Attawa village in Sector 48 was named Kashish Complex after Kashish Mahajan. These properties were reportedly procured after the sale of Rahul Mehta’s triple storey house to Satpal Dagar for Rs 2.5 crore in June 2017,” said a member of the Special Investigation Team constituted to probe the case.

“Sanjeev Mahajan had procured the Endeavour in October 2017 on loan from a private bank. The cost of the SUV was around Rs 30 lakh. After some months, Sanjeev shifted his loan to a cooperative bank and paid all the loan amount. The SUV was purchased jointly by the couple. Sanjeev Mahajan had accepted a large amount of the purchasing cost, which was Rs 2.5 crore, from the brother of DSP Ram Gopal, Satpal Dagar, in cash. We are in the process of ascertaining when the shopping complex spread in 250sq yards in Attawa village and the flat in Sector 38 were purchased. A gift deed against the flat in the name of Sanjeev’s wife was found during the search of his house,” added the member.

The member further said, “Ongoing investigation suggests that Sanjeev was getting money from other sources also because the total properties, which were found on his and his relative’s name cannot be procured only through the deal of Rahul Mehta’s house.”

The SIT comprises ASP Shruti Arora, DSP Devinder Sharma, Inspector Narinder Patil, Inspector Om Parkash, Sub Inspector (SI) Sudesh Kumar.

“Two bank accounts were found on the name of the real property owner, Rahul Mehta. A huge money was deposited in these two accounts and later withdrawn. We are probing whether it was Sanjeev who withdrew the amount or someone else. We learnt that Mahajan had sold two of his EWS houses, which were allotted to his grandfather and father three years back,” said sources.

A visit to Kashish Complex, Attawa in Sector 42

A visit to Kashish Complex, Attawa, Sector 42, revealed that the 250 sq yard property was procured by Sanjeev Mahajan two years back. At the time of procurement, the building was in a dilapidated condition and was constructed again during the period of last one and half years.

A book store owner near the shopping complex said, “The new building was named Kashish Complex. Around two dozen shops are inside this double story complex. One of the shops on the ground floor was rented out on the rent of Rs 35,000 per month two months back. A rent agreement was signed for two years. This building was inaugurated one month back and a religious function was held there. The old building was the part of a joint property of two brothers Brij Mohan Kohali and Surinder Mohan Kohali. Kashish Complex was constructed on the share of Brij Mohan Kohali. We have no idea how Sanjeev procured this share from Brij Mohan. Sanjeev Mahajan used to come here along with his security personnel dressed in police uniform. He appeared to be an influential person and did not interact with us much.”