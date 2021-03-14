Chandigarh: Inspector dismissed property grab complaint as tenant-house owner dispute, say 2017 records

Police said the couple riding the two-wheeler was going to meet one of their relatives who was admitted at GMSH 16 when the speeding auto hit them around 9.45 pm on Thursday night.

The former SHO of Sector 39 police station, Inspector Rajdeep Singh, had dismissed the complaint alleging property grabbing of victim Rahul Mehta as a tenant-house owner dispute in Sector 37 in 2017. The then probe officer, SI Bhupinder Singh, had lodged two DDRs — one related to the initial complaint of property grabbing against journalist Sanjeev Mahajan, late Surjit Singh and other DDR mentioning that then SHO Rajdeep Singh called the incident a tenant-house owner dispute.

A member of the SIT said, “The two DDRs are the clinching evidence against Rajdeep which shows how he was aware of the property grabbing scandal. The complaint was moved by Pardeep. One SI Bhupinder Singh was deputed for probing the matter. SI Bhupinder had mentioned in the DDR that he was told by the then SHO Rajdeep to ask both the parties to meet him late evening. SI Bhupinder again mentioned in the second DDR that the SHO termed it a matter of tenant-house owner dispute. We have procured the two DDRs from the records of PS 39.”

A source said, “Two DDRs could not be lodged without any complaint. The initial complaint and mental health certificate of Rahul, is yet to be recovered.”

The SIT having ASP Shruti Arora, Inspector Narinder Patial and Inspector Om Parkash had recorded the statement of S-I Bhupinder Singh. SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal had constituted the SIT for probing the scandal involving nine people, including journalist Sanjeev Mahajan, DSP’s brother Satpal Dagar, liquor businessman Arvind Singla and two builders.

A retired SP, Sita Ram, his son Pardeep Rattan had filed a complaint against Sanjeev, Surjit and others alleging property grabbing and demanding a search for missing Rahul in 2017. The FIR said, then SHO Rajdeep had abused and threatened Pardeep in the presence of Sanjeev and Surjit, and removed the mental health certificate of Rahul from the complaint.

Rajdeep Singh had joined the UT Police as an ASI in 1997. In June 2014, then SI, he had suffered a bullet injury during an encounter with criminals at Moga. Multiple surgeries were performed on him. In October 2020, he was suspended for indiscipline. He had submitted a medical certificate describing himself incapable of doing election duty in the Baroda bypoll in Haryana. However, his senior officers were not convinced with his medical certificate.