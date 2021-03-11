Chandigarh land grab case: Fearing for victim’s life, Mahajan launched search for him, says Police

Police sources said that journalist Mahajan had helped Surjit in getting rid of many criminal proceedings using his undue influence.

Journalist Sanjeev Mahajan feared that bouncer-turned-financer Surjit Singh and his accomplices had murdered victim Rahul Mehta after abducting him. Hence, he started a search for the victim in the month of January 2021, police officials said.

A member of the SIT said, “During interrogation, Sanjeev Mahajan claimed that he was aware of Rahul Mehta’s abduction by Surjit Singh. He was aware that Rahul was taken to Gujarat.

He was under the impression that Surjit might have killed the victim. He confessed that when a police inquiry was initiated, he started a search for the victim to ascertain whether Rahul was alive. He traced him to Rajasthan through a Delhi-based branch of the ashram.”

Surjit was killed in March 2020 by four persons riding two motorcycles.

Victim Rahul Mehta has recorded his statement under Section 164 of the CRPC before a duty magistrate. He claimed he was abducted and forcibly confined to one room by the accused. He alleged that the accused administrated some intoxicants in his body, which resulted in the deterioration of his health.

Accused files bail application

The district court of Chandigarh has issued a notice to the Chandigarh Police on the bail application filed by an accused in the property grab case involving a journalist.

The notice has been issued by the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMIC) for Friday. The accused, Manish Gupta, who is in judicial custody, has sought bail contending that he has been falsely implicated in the case.

The defence counsel of Gupta, Advocate Rakesh Chopra, has argued that Gupta has been arrested because he is the brother of purchaser of property.