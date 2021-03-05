Chandigarh land grab case: Cops to compare accused journalist’s properties with his income

Sanjeev Mahajan was arrested in connection with the kidnapping and unauthorised sale of one Rahul Mehta.

A day after seizing documents related to the property and bank accounts from the residence of journalist Sanjeev Mahajan in Sector 37, police decided to match his properties with his income earned through different sources including a cable business Thursday. Sources said Mahajan had been in the business of TV cable for a long time alongwith working with a vernacular newspaper.

The seized documents include papers of residential properties, commercial properties in Chandigarh, Nayagaon, six bank accounts and papers related to an SUV. Sources said Sanjeev Mahajan had changed three houses in the last 6-7 years.

Earlier, he was residing in Sector 37. Later, he shifted to a house in Sector 37C and two years ago to a house in Sector 37A.

Sources said it was also learnt that Sanjeev Mahajan’s wife was also earning a handsome amount every month from a pharmaceutical company.

Police sources said, “Apart from accepting a cheque of Rs 67 lakh from Satpal Dagar, Sanjeev Mahajan and his other associates also grabbed Rs 11 lakh of liquor businessman, Arvind Singla, who had given the amount to them as the premium money for registration of property in his name. Sanjeev Mahajan and his associates including Surjeet, Shekhar also did not pay the interest of Rs 33 lakh, which were invested by Singla in the property.”

ASP Shruti Arora, head of the special investigation team (SIT), said, “We are verifying the seized property documents in the view of source of his income. Our prime focus is to trace the money trail of Rs 67 lakh, Rs 11 lakh and the demand draft of Rs 1.75 lakh, which were handed over to Sanjeev Mahajan. We will produced the two accused in the local court tomorrow.”

Sources said that bank accounts and property details of Manish Gupta and his brother, Sourabh Gupta, are also being scrutinised. Sourabh Gupta, one of the accused along with eight others, had told police that Manish Gupta used to look after all the property related matters of his family. Sanjeev Mahajan along with Manish Gupta are in three days’ police custody to end Friday when they will be produced in the local court.

Builder Manish Gupta, arrested along with journalist, Sanjeev Mahajan, was booked along with others including Chetan Munjal and Rinku, for organising a late night party against the Covid-19 guidelines in October, 2020. Gupta had organised the party at his house in Sector 38.

Sources said, “His interrogation suggests that he has close contacts with unsocial elements. He used to host frequent get-togethers for such people. In October, when the party was going on, an assault broke out between the party. Accused attacked one person named Mahesh of Kansal. Mahesh received blunt injuries in the attack. Police said Mahesh revealed the names of all the involved persons to the police.”



Later, Chetan Munjal, Rinku along with others were also arrested for extortion from a hotel owner in village Kajheri, Sector 61. All the involved persons including Manish Gupta were arrested. A chargesheet against them was filed in the local court, Sector 43. The FIR was registered under the charges of spreading diseases, assault, criminal intimidation and under Section 4 and 5 of Noise Pollution Act.

Fresh look at murder case

Police sources said, “As the name of late Surjeet Singh, bouncer-turned-financier- cropped up in the land grabbing scandal, his murder case can be looked from a fresh angle also. So far, Lawrence Bishnoi gang was found involved in the killing of Surjeet Singh, who was a close associate of Sanjeev. He was involved in the kidnapping of Rahul Mehta. Assailants opened brazen firing at the house of liquor baron Arvind Singla’s house in Sector 33 in June, 2020.



Department yet to take action against police personnel

The police department is yet to take any action against the police personnel, those name mentioned in the FIR. They are included DSP Ram Gopal, according to FIR a meeting about the deal of property took place in his office, and Inspector Rajdeep Singh, who did not respond the initial complaint of Pardeep Rattan in 2017. Rajdeep was then SHO of PS 39. Pardeep Rattan had demanded that Rahul Mehta, who had mysteriously disappeared, be traced.