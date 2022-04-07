Land for displaced Kashmiri Pandits: HC asks Haryana to look into draw of lots for plots

Directing that the allotment after draw of lots shall not be finalised, the Punjab and Haryana High Court have requested the Government of Haryana to have a re-look at the entire issue, looking at the plight of those who have genuinely suffered loss of their homes at the hands of terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir more than 30 years ago and are continuing to suffer on account of no clear title to their homes.

A bunch of petitions is filed by Ramesh Razdan and others through counsel Padamkant Dwivedi, with regard to allotment of residential plots to Kashmiri Pandits who were displaced from their homes in Jammu and Kashmir. The petitioners had also sought a stay on the draw of lots which was to be held on April 6, 2022.

On requesting the Haryana to have a re-look at the entire issue, the Bench observed that “persons displaced from Pakistan in 1947, were rehabilitated by the India in different districts of the then composite Punjab with property allotted to them in terms of the property left behind by the people who left. Hence, the Haryana may look into the issue from that angle to rehabilitate the Kashmiri Pandits who were displaced from their ancestral homes in Kashmir due to terrorism.”