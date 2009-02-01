Land dispute: Torched youth dies at hospital

Bhupinder Singh,a 24-year-old resident of Sundra village in Dera Bassi,succumbed to his injuries at GMCH-32 in Chandigarh on Saturday,police said.

Bhupinders uncle Gurnam Singh,along with his family members and neighbours,had allegedly torched the youth on January 25 following a dispute with his family over the ownership of some agricultural land. Bhupinder was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital,Sector 32,with 70 per cent burn injuries.

The victims mother Gurmail Kaur told Newsline that son Bhupinder was near his house when Gurnam Singh,his wife,son Major Singh,his wife and another son Vikram,neighbour Prakash and his wife started beating him without any provocation. Gurmail alleged that then they doused kerosene over his body and torched him.

Following the victims death,local police have added murder charge under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the already registered First Information Report (FIR) of causing injuries,Station House Officer (SHO) Dalbeer Singh said.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App