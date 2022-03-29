Land Deed Registry Scam: Oppn demands probe by HC judge

The Opposition parties in Haryana, including Congress and Indian National Lok Dal, Tuesday demanded a probe by a sitting judge of the High Court to unearth the alleged scandal pertaining to irregularities detected in registration of land deeds across the state.

The two parties issued statements demanding a probe a day day after The Indian Express reported senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka’s letter to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar highlighting the modus operandi and the scale of the scam.

The “bribe economy” behind the land registries done between 2017 to 2016 in Haryana in alleged violation of norms may well be over Rs 300 crore, Khemka has said, hinting that a scam of such large scale, despite “computerized checks in place”, could not have been possible without the connivance certain senior officials.

The Haryana government has already detected 64,577 land deed registrations that were executed by allegedly committing gross irregularities in a period of 52 months — from April 2017 till August 2021.

“The corruption in Haryana’s tehsils is on an all time high. The incidents are rising. It is because Congress had been raising voice against such corruption in tehsils that the state government conducted a preliminary probe and found irregularities at such a massive scale. Since, a senior IAS officer too has written to the CM and highlighted such a corruption, it clearly means that things are definitely not normal. The nexus of corruption can not carry on without the connivance of senior officials,” said state Congress chief Kumari Selja

INLD MLA Abhay Chautala too launched a scathing attack on the BJP-JJP coalition government demanding a high-level probe into the entire scandal.

The issue had rocked the recently concluded Budget session of the Vidhan Sabha, with Khattar announcing that his government will also check the land registries done from 2010-2016 for any violation of norms.

Both Khattar and Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala had been saying that the government would be conducting a thorough probe into the alleged irregularities and necessary action shall be taken against those found guilty. Chargesheets have already been issued to various revenue department officials who were found to have committed such irregularities in the period that the state government probed.