Land Deed Registration Scam: Khemka puts scale to ‘bribe economy’: Rs 300 crore in 52 months

The “bribe economy” behind the land registries done between 2017 to 2016 in Haryana in alleged violation of norms may well be over Rs 300 crore, a senior IAS officer has said, hinting that a scam of such large scale, despite “compuetrized checks in place” could not have been possible without the connivance certain senior officials.

The Haryana government has already detected 64,577 land deed registrations that were executed by allegedly committing gross irregularities in a period of 52 months — from April 2017 till August 2021. The issue rocked the recently concluded Budget session of the Vidhan Sabha, with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announcing an expansion of the probe saying that his government will also check the land registries done from 2010-2016 for any violation of norms.

Now, Additional Chief Secretary Ashok Khemka, who is also the Administrative Secretary In-charge (Nuh) has written to Khattar, explaining the modus operandi and the scale at which the irregularities were allegedly committed by the revenue department officials.

“It was brought to my notice that bribe money for registration of plots in violation of Section 7A (of Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975) is collected on a per square yard basis. The bribe money is estimated between Rs 200-500 per square yard. The revenue department has compiled 64,577 such violations over a 52-month period between April 3, 2017 and August 13, 2021. Nearly 54 per cent of the total violations occurred in the three districts of Karnal, Gurugram and Faridabad alone. Taking average plot size at 250 square yards, and bribe money at the lower end of the estimated range, the size of the bribe economy in the 52-month period is over Rs 300 crore,” read Khemka’s letter to Khattar.

Khemka said that the “huge size of the scam is confounding” especially when a “computerized check” was in place. “On an average, more than 100 violations took place on each working day…Such large scale violations were not possible without active complicity. The Deputy Commissioner is the registrar of the district. Not all DCs/ Commissioners were ignorant of the large-scale violations in the offices of sub-registrars,” the senior IAS officer wrote.

He said that forensic investigation of a few random registries with help of archived satellite data would help reveal how the scam played out. “Another issue, which requires your kind consideration is when 64,577 illegal sale and purchase of plots took place, the government agencies like HSVP/ Housing Board failed in their duty to meet genuine housing needs of common man. HSVP could not float new sectors due to prohibitive costs and poor construction quality. To cover-up the corruption within, unsold flats of the Board will “rehabilitate” encroachers of public land at public cost,” Khemka wrote.

The IAS officer pointed out that a common man faces “a lot of a corruption and harassment” in getting get his area demarcated mostly because demarcation by measurement using the method prescribed in the revenue manual is no longer in vogue. “Revenue staff ask people to engage a private surveyor for demarcation using standalone Electronic Total Station (ETS) or Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS), which, sometimes, is not as per revenue survey standards. Scientific demarcation is done by measurement from a minimum of three reference points. Rs 15,000-20,000 is charged by private surveyors for each demarcation per day and it is alleged that up to 40 per cent is passed to the revenue staff as commission. The Patwari only authenticates the private demarcation report,” Khemka wrote, adding that “the flourishing private demarcation will lead to disputes in future and must stop”.

The officer also informed the chief minister that “the nakal (copy) of jamabandi” for official use is not available on the web portal – jamabandi.nic.in. “It has to be obtained by visiting Tehsil office…it is unnecessary, encourages payment of ‘speed money’ and public harassment. The nakal of jamabandi for official use with QR code and property ID can be made available online from the central cloud repository database and at the Citizen Service Centres by integrating with a payment gateway for fee and applicable charges,” he said.

Khemka suggested that the revenue department may purchase DGPS systems and collect government prescribed fee from the applicant for carrying out demarcation. Till then, “the district administration may empanel survey parties by competitive tendering, but the prescribed fee may be collected from the applicant by the revenue department”.

The Opposition parties in Haryana had been accusing the BJP-JJP coalition government of attempting to brush the scam under the carpet. However, Khattar and deputy CM Dushyant Chautala had categorically stated in the Vidhan Sabha that the guilty would not be spared.