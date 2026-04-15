Land acquisition for Aerotropolis project: Farmers end hunger strike after assurances from govt on key demands

Emphasising the government’s stance, Mundian said, “development cannot come at the cost of people’s sentiments. The government respects public concerns above all”.

The hunger strike by farmers and landowners to protest the land acquisition for the Aerotropolis project in Mohali ended on Tuesday after the Punjab government accepted their key demands and offered assurances.

The protest, which had been ongoing for several days outside the GMADA office, was formally called off after farmer leaders were offered juice, marking its conclusion. The state Housing and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian, along with Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh, led the negotiations, while GMADA Chief Administrator Sakshi Sawhny and Land Acquisition Officer Rohit Jindal were also present.

“The Punjab government is fully committed to safeguarding the interests of farmers and landowners. No decision regarding farmers will be taken without their consent,” Mundian said while addressing the gathering.