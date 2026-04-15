Land acquisition for Aerotropolis project: Farmers end hunger strike after assurances from govt on key demands

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The hunger strike by farmers and landowners to protest the land acquisition for the Aerotropolis project in Mohali ended on Tuesday after the Punjab government accepted their key demands and offered assurances.
The protest, which had been ongoing for several days outside the GMADA office, was formally called off after farmer leaders were offered juice, marking its conclusion. The state Housing and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian, along with Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh, led the negotiations, while GMADA Chief Administrator Sakshi Sawhny and Land Acquisition Officer Rohit Jindal were also present.
“The Punjab government is fully committed to safeguarding the interests of farmers and landowners. No decision regarding farmers will be taken without their consent,” Mundian said while addressing the gathering.
He clarified that land acquisition for Aerotropolis blocks E, F, G, H, I and J would be undertaken only with farmers’ approval.
The minister acknowledged the role of MLA Kulwant Singh in bringing the concerns of affected farmers to the Chief Minister’s attention, which led to swift intervention and resolution. Before concluding the protest, Mundian read out and handed over a written document outlining the accepted demands.
As per the decisions, the validity of the Sahuliyat Certificate has been extended from two to four years, while the timeline for applying for tubewell connections has also been increased to four years, with installation to be ensured within two months on priority. All plots, including those in preferential locations, will now be included in the draw of lots to address concerns of fairness.
In view of legal proceedings and High Court directions regarding valuation, pending compensation in certain pockets will be deposited in the reference court, while development work will be expedited and payments for unaffected properties released promptly. The government has also committed to completing all development works within three years from the date of land possession. Under enhanced land pooling benefits, there has been a marginal increase in both residential and commercial entitlements per acre, while all eligible farmers will be issued oustee certificates and allotted plots as per their landholding. Additionally, conveyance deed charges have been waived for original landowners.
The government has assured that essential village infrastructure such as government schools, parks and dispensaries will remain outside the acquisition ambit, while sewerage, water supply and stormwater systems will be integrated with GMADA infrastructure. Necessary development works, including roads, will be undertaken, with GMADA extending financial support wherever required. Houses located along the village ‘phirni’ will be exempted from acquisition, while those falling within agricultural fields under the planning area will be relocated appropriately.
Emphasising the government’s stance, Mundian said, “development cannot come at the cost of people’s sentiments. The government respects public concerns above all”.
MLA Kulwant Singh expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister and the Minister for accepting the farmers’ demands and thanked farmers and landowners for their cooperation.
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