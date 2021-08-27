Lalru, Derabassi and Zirakpur on NH 152 most vulnerable to fatal accidents in Mohali: Study

Lalru, Derabassi and Zirakpur— going through the National Highway 152— have been identified as the most vulnerable to road accidents in Mohali district, in a study undertaken by the Institute of Development and Communication (IDC), Chandigarh.

The study titled Road Safety and Socio-Economic Assessment of National Highway in Punjab, mentions that the weekend and particularly Saturdays are the most vulnerable days in the view of road accidents, while the February month has been recording the most number of mishaps. A majority of fatal and non-fatal road accidents occur between 6 pm and 12 pm on the highway, while pedestrians and two-wheeler riders are the most vulnerable to fatal casualties.

The IDC experts, in the first of its kind study, observed that due to Covid-19 pandemic, Punjab recorded 14 per cent reduction in total road accidents in 2020. In the first phase of the study, the experts made observations on NH 152 and NH 44.

The road accidental death rate on National Highway 152, passing through Mohali, is approximately 2.15 per km per year, which is five times higher than the state or national average.

Dr Navdeep Asija, Program Director IDC and Punjab Traffic Advisor, said, “We observed multifold increase in the flow of motor vehicles, especially of non-commercial vehicles, including cars and SUVs, on NH 152 on Saturdays. The reason behind such an increase in traffic that people are rushing to the nearby hill destinations, including Kasuali, Shimla and Manali in the neighboring state of Himachal Pradesh. This rise in traffic is one of the factors for increase in road accidents on Saturdays. Indeed, February month has emerged as the most crucial month in view of road accidents but we are yet to establish the reasons behind this trend.”

He further said, “The findings indicate that there is no road engineering fault behind these trends but we have to increase the enforcement of rules and regulations on the National Highways.”

Meanwhile, Ludhiana- the industrial district of Punjab, which adjoins the 175 km long NH 44 ( upto Jalandhar) has been identified as the most vulnerable district in terms of road accidents in Punjab, followed by Fatehgarh Sahib.

At least 60.6 km of the 175km stretch of NH 44 passes through Ludhiana, and the stretch has witnessed 425 fatal casualties in 1,089 accidents reported between 2017 and 2019. Meanwhile, Fatehgarh Sahib has recorded 183 fatal casualties between 2017 and 2019.

The study shows that at least 70.68 km, which makes up 45 per cent of the 175 km stretch, of NH 44 comes under Black Spot corridor, covering 55 identified black spots where 695 people have lost their lives between 2016 and 2019. The NH 44 passes through Fatehgarh Sahib, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Ludhiana, Patiala and Pathankot.